Samsung Unpacked 2025: What to Expect From Upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is set to host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 8 PM ET and 5:30 a.m. in India. The virtual event will be streamed live on Samsung's official YouTube channel and other platforms, offering viewers a glimpse into the company's latest technological advancements.

How to Watch Samsung Unpacked event

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be streamed live on Samsung's official YouTube channel and other platforms. Viewers can tune in on May 12 at 8 PM ET (May 13, 5:30 AM IST) to witness the unveiling of Samsung's latest Edge phone.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature an ultra-thin profile, measuring just 5.84mm in thickness and weighing approximately 162 grams. This design makes it significantly slimmer and lighter than its counterparts, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The frame is likely to be built out of titanium, offering durability without adding extra weight.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The device will run on Samsung's One UI 7, based on Android 15.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to house a dual-camera setup, featuring a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. To achieve its ultra-thin design, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to include a 3,900mAh battery, slightly smaller than those in the standard and Plus models. The device is expected to support 25W wired charging, balancing performance with the constraints of its slim profile

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to be priced between Rs 94,000 and Rs 1,02,600, positioning it between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. Samsung is expected to offer the device in three colour options: Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jet Black.