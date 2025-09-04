Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab S11 Series Targets Premium Tablet Demand With Creator-Focused Features | First Look

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the company's biggest and slimmest tablet yet. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

At the latest Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday, Samsung announced a slew of new devices, including the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The latest flagship series includes two tablets, the Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra—both powered by a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset that the company claims offers at least 33 per cent improvement in performance. With the new tablets, Samsung has a clear focus on creators and productivity-first users. These slimmest yet in the Galaxy Tab line come loaded with Galaxy AI tools and refined hardware designed to deliver on performance and versatility.

The new tablets also feature more advanced Galaxy AI features, with Samsung pinning hopes on the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra to drive demand, which has slowed down significantly since last year. According to the company, a revamped set of specifications, coupled with One UI 8 and better ergonomics, the Galaxy Tab S11 series is better positioned to cater to premium buyers.

While the India prices have not been announced, the Galaxy Tab S11 starts at $799.99 (roughly ₹71,000) and the S11 Ultra is priced starting at $1,199.99 (roughly ₹1,06,000) in the US.

Display, Design & Performance

The Tab S11 brings an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 2560×1600 resolution. The Ultra ups the stakes with a 14.6-inch panel, WQXGA+ resolution (2960×1848), and equally fluid 120Hz visuals. Both models are sharp, bright, and built to perform.

Under the hood, both tablets use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+, a 3 nm chip offering sizable generational gains, which is roughly 33% faster in NPU, 24% in CPU, and 27% in GPU compared to the previous generation.

Productivity and Multitasking

One UI 8, based on Android 16, brings Galaxy AI front and centre. Features like Gemini Live (real-time screen sharing plus AI insight), natural language execution, and AI-driven action across apps are designed to reduce friction in workflows. Samsung’s revamped DeX offers extended dual-screen setups, clip-and-drag support, and up to four customisable workspaces, making the Tab S11 Ultra feel genuinely laptop-ready.

The new S Pen is redesigned with a hexagonal body and gel-feel tip, making writing or drawing more precise and comfortable.

Battery, Build & Extras

Their battery capacity varies: the Tab S11 carries an 8,400mAh pack, while the Ultra packs a heftier 11,600mAh battery. Both support 45W wired fast charging, but the charger will be sold separately.

For durability and portability, the Ultra is just 5.1mm thin and the regular model around 5.5mm, both feather-light relative to their display sizes. They feature IP68 water resistance and in-display fingerprint sensors.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, optional 5G, and expandable storage via microSD. Both tablets ship with a redesigned in-box S Pen.

Early Take

The Galaxy Tab S11 lineup comes across as a thoughtful evolution: slim, powerful, and structured around real-world workflows. Its strengths lie in AI-driven multitasking, productivity tools like DeX, and a display that’s both immersive and responsive. The S Pen redesign enhances its appeal for sketching, annotating, or capturing ideas spontaneously.

Phones and tablets often leap forward on spec sheets, but the S11 series is setting up a more meaningful step where the UI adapts intelligently, workflows stay smooth, and the device does not just sit on a desk; it becomes a workspace.

