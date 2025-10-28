Updated 28 October 2025 at 17:55 IST
Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone Showed Off at APEC 2025, But Launch Details Still Unclear
Samsung has officially unveiled what its tri-fold phone looks like, featuring an extended display with a punch-hole on one of the panels.
Samsung's tri-fold smartphone was finally unveiled at the APEC 2025. | Image: The Korea Times
Samsung has given the public its clearest look yet at its long-awaited tri-fold smartphone, quietly displaying what looks like the final prototype behind glass at the K‑Tech Showcase during the APEC 2025 summit in South Korea. The device folds twice to transform from a phone‑like form factor into a tablet‑sized screen, signalling Samsung’s intent to push beyond its established Galaxy Z Fold line. However, the company stopped short of confirming specifications, pricing, or a firm release timeline.
What was shown
- According to The Korea Times, the prototype features two hinges and an inward‑folding design, allowing a phone‑style outer display and a large, tablet‑class inner canvas when fully opened. One of the folding display panels has a punch hole design on the top.
- Demo units were view‑only, with images showing the device folded and unfolded, plus looping animations of the folding mechanism.
- No hands‑on time, hardware specs, or software demos were provided on site, keeping the showcase strictly a design and form‑factor teaser.
Why a tri‑fold matters
- A tri‑fold expands the inner display closer to true tablet dimensions without abandoning a pocketable footprint, enabling more ambitious multitasking, split‑screen layouts, and pen‑friendly workflows.
- The dual‑hinge layout can reduce strain on any single fold area and protect the flexible display by folding inward, addressing durability concerns associated with outward‑folding designs.
- With the upcoming device, Samsung will directly take on Huawei, which has been offering its tri-fold phone in China for a while. While Samsung will clearly not enjoy the first-mover advantage, its tri-fold device will accelerate the adoption of the new foldable form factor even in a niche.
What remains unclear
- Launch details: Samsung has not announced markets, dates, or volumes. Reports suggest any initial release could be limited and region‑specific, reflecting the complexity and cost of the form factor. Reports claim that it will initially be released in South Korea, followed by launch in markets like China, the US, and the UAE.
- Pricing: Component density (two hinges, multiple display segments, complex batteries) implies a premium price above current large foldables. While Samsung has not disclosed information, the price will likely soar above $2,800 (roughly ₹2,47,200).
- Hardware: While the demo unit confirms the design, important details such as the display panel, processor, cameras, and battery are unclear. Reports suggest that it will sport a 6.5-inch cover display, a 10-inch main display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
- Software: While the larger canvas promises advanced multiwindow and continuity features, Samsung has not detailed UI adaptations unique to a tri‑fold, such as three‑panel layouts or context‑aware transitions across the folds.
