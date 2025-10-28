Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone Showed Off at APEC 2025, But Launch Details Still Unclear

Samsung has given the public its clearest look yet at its long-awaited tri-fold smartphone, quietly displaying what looks like the final prototype behind glass at the K‑Tech Showcase during the APEC 2025 summit in South Korea. The device folds twice to transform from a phone‑like form factor into a tablet‑sized screen, signalling Samsung’s intent to push beyond its established Galaxy Z Fold line. However, the company stopped short of confirming specifications, pricing, or a firm release timeline.