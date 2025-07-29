Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S26 Lineup May Have Pro, Edge, and Ultra Models

The Galaxy S26 series will include Samsung’s next flagship phones, with rumours suggesting three models like earlier. Over recent years, the company has launched a vanilla Galaxy S, a Galaxy S Plus, and a Galaxy S Ultra. This time, things could change significantly. In a major shakeup for its flagship phone lineup, Samsung could name its phones the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

According to Android Authority, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will ditch the previous nomenclature, giving way to a new naming scheme that fits the company’s future vision for its phones. There will not be a vanilla Galaxy S26, and definitely not a Galaxy S26 Plus. Instead, the entry point to Samsung’s flagship series will bear a “Pro” suffix, while the middle model will be an Edge version.

The references to these names were found in an internal One UI 8 build, hinting that Samsung is moving away from its traditional nomenclature. While previous reports revealed that Samsung is internally referring to the upcoming three devices using the codename NP, short for Next Paradigm, folks at Android Authority have suggested these models may be labelled M1, M2, and M3 instead. The first is called S26 Pro, not S26 like its predecessors. The second and third models are listed as S26 Edge and S26 Ultra.

If M1 is Pro, then a vanilla “non-Pro” variant should ideally be codenamed M0. However, the report says no such mention was found in the build, hinting that Samsung could be planning to do away with the standard model altogether. Still, Samsung has not officially said anything, and even if these findings are true, the company could continue the FE lineup for its next flagship series.