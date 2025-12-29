Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S26 Series May Let You Make Satellite Voice Calls

Samsung’s next major release, the Galaxy S26 series, is expected to focus more on its features than its looks. A strong rumour saying that the Galaxy S26 series phones will use the company’s first 2nm-based Exynos 2600 chip unlocks the avenues that the company could not tap due to chip constraints. One of them could be the phone’s ability to make satellite-based voice calls.

At the helm is the Exynos Modem 5410, reportedly a component of the Exynos 2600 chip. According to leaked information, the Modem 5410 will integrate three satellite connectivity protocols: LTE DTC, NB IoT NTN, and NR NTN on a single chip.

NB IoT NTN, or NarrowBand Internet of Things Non-Terrestrial Networks, is an important technology, allowing sparse data throughout remote and rarely feasible areas, such as deserts and oceans. That is because NB IoT NTN lies at the lower end of the communication spectrum, but it alone cannot ensure seamless connectivity using satellites.

Samsung will utilise the LTE DTC, or Long Term Evolution Direct to Cell, technology to extend voice capabilities over a high-range network, like the one involving satellites. The company is pitching this technology as key to the entire functionality, describing it as a step up from short emergency-style messages to full-length voice calls. Then, the NR NTN, short for New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks, technology ensures better data transmission and could be used to enable video calls over a satellite network in future.

While there is no official word, the Exynos Modem 5410 sits atop the existing portfolio, so it makes sense for it to debut with the Exynos 2600 chip. Samsung says this modem uses the 3GPP Release 17 standard, which brings support for 5G NR dual connectivity across FR1 sub-6GHz and FR2 mmWave with a maximum download throughput of up to 14.79Gbps. The modem also uses the 4nm EUV process, ensuring lower standby power consumption. It could eventually become a fallback option in select Galaxy phones, especially in areas where the terrestrial network is spotty or unreachable.