Sennheiser HD 505 Review: Open-Back Headphones For Premium Users

Sennheiser’s new HD 505 headphones offer an accessible entry point into premium open-back listening, ideally suitable for studio-level mixing, but often considered for gaming as well. Priced at ₹27,990 in India, it promises niche yet enjoyable sound, lightweight comfort, and a clean design. I spent time listening across genres and use cases, and here’s how it shapes up.

What’s Good

— From the moment you unpack the HD 505, its design speaks of subtle confidence. The polymer build feels sturdy, not fragile, while the copper accents elevate its aesthetic without being flashy. Despite being open-back and wired, they’re remarkably lightweight, weighing just 237 g, and remain comfortable over hours of use, thanks to faux leather cushioning on each cup. The clamp force is also not strong, allowing prolonged usage at the cost of some noise.

— Sennheiser’s open-frame architecture delivers sound that feels wide and immersive. The midrange stands out for its forward clarity and detail, sounding fuller and more refined than even the pricier HD 560S. Bass has presence, aggressive enough to support modern mixes but still tightly controlled. So, genres like Bollywood, EDM, and even Pop do not sound their best. Still, the experience is not off-putting. Together, this creates a listening experience that is both engaging and balanced, especially for vocals, acoustic instruments, and cinematic audio, which people working in the sound mixing industry would appreciate. Sennheiser claims the headphones can deliver high-fidelity sound. That is true, but you cannot likely experience it unless you upgrade the setup with a DAC.

— While gamers mostly do not prefer open-back headphones, they have certain benefits. This one, particularly, helped me win some matches on Call of Duty Warzone on my PC. I could clearly determine the enemies lurking behind me in the game and then some for long hours. Sure, the spatial experience is missing, but it is more like a practical choice between that and increased comfort.

— The detachable locking cable is a welcome practical touch. A twist secures the connection, protecting against accidental tugs and ensuring that one of the most vulnerable components, the cable, can be replaced. With an impedance of 120Ω and sensitivity above 107dB, the HD 505 is easy to drive, even from a laptop or smartphone, though pairing it with a dedicated DAC/amp will unlock its full potential.

What’s Bad

— Open-back design comes with limitations in isolation. That means sound leakage in both directions, and others around you may hear your music and judge you for your taste. External noise will also leak in. This makes them less ideal for travel or noisy environments, like offices or households.

— The headband padding, while comfortable initially, can become a pressure point during extended sessions. A suspension-style band could have made long listening more comfortable.

— Sonically, the HD 505 leans slightly dry in the treble, which is clear and inoffensive but occasionally sharp on certain tracks. The soundstage, while open and airy, doesn’t quite match the depth or pinpoint imaging of higher-end models in Sennheiser’s lineup. Unlocking the headphones’ full potential requires you to spend more for a dedicated accessory like a DAC.

— And while the detachable cable is a plus, the proprietary locking connector means you can’t just use any aftermarket cable. You’ll need a compatible Sennheiser-specific replacement.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5