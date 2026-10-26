Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless Review: Excellent Sound, Immersive Audio, And Battery Life That Keeps Going

At ₹39,990, the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless sits firmly in the premium headphone segment, where good sound alone is no longer enough to justify the price. Buyers also expect effective noise cancellation, long battery life, comfort, and enough customisation to make the headphones work for different listening habits. After spending time with the Momentum 5 Wireless, I think Sennheiser has got most of these things right. These headphones sound excellent across genres, are comfortable enough for extended listening, and offer a level of control over noise cancellation that I wish more headphones provided. They are not quite the last word in audio detail, though, and there are a few things to consider before spending nearly ₹40,000 on them.

What’s Good

The Momentum 5 Wireless gets its design right without trying too hard. The finish looks elegant and premium, while the understated Sennheiser logo keeps the branding from becoming distracting. The large ear cups completely cover my ears, with soft cushioning that rests comfortably around the temples. Despite weighing approximately 290g, the headphones feel light enough for extended listening, without putting undue pressure on my head. I could wear them for hours without the discomfort becoming a distraction. The proximity sensors inside the ear cups control playback when you haven't put the headphones on. This saves battery life.

The physical layout is straightforward, too. There is a power and pairing button, four LED indicators, a USB-C charging port, and a microphone. The mesh-style vents on both ear cups contribute to the overall design, while the headphones' eight-microphone system helps with active noise cancellation and calls. The ear cups also fold flat for easier storage, and the touch controls let me manage playback without repeatedly reaching for my phone.

The noise cancellation is one of the Momentum 5 Wireless's biggest strengths. It filters out office chatter and surrounding distractions with little effort, making it easier to concentrate on music or work. However, what I appreciate more is the control Sennheiser offers through its Smart Control Plus app. Rather than forcing me to choose between a handful of fixed settings, the app lets me adjust the intensity of noise cancellation and transparency to suit my surroundings. There is also an Adaptive option that adjusts the level automatically, which is useful when moving between quieter spaces and noisier environments.

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Transparency mode is equally practical. During calls, I can enable an option that temporarily lets outside sound through, making it easier to hear my own voice instead of feeling completely cut off from the room. It is worth noting that this needs to be enabled in the app. The headphones also have wind-noise suppression, which should help when using them outdoors.

Sound quality, however, is where I enjoyed the Momentum 5 Wireless the most. Its 42mm dynamic drivers deliver a crisp, spacious presentation, with instruments remaining distinct rather than blending into one another. The bass has enough weight to make music engaging without dominating the vocals and other elements. Pop and Bollywood dance tracks are particularly enjoyable, but the headphones handle a range of genres well.

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Lose My Mind by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat from F1 The Movie, Taylor Swift's Fate of Ophelia, and Ranjha by Diljit Dosanjh all sound immersive, with a pleasing sense of space. Older classics benefit from the emphasis on vocals, which helps keep the singing clear and prominent. I also appreciate that the default sound profile is balanced enough for everyday listening across genres. While the app offers an eight-band equaliser and sound personalisation, I did not feel compelled to change the tuning constantly.

Dolby Atmos spatial audio adds another dimension to supported tracks, making the listening experience feel wider and more immersive. However, the effect depends on the recording and the source material. Some tracks that are not mixed for this kind of playback can sound slightly muffled or less natural with spatial audio enabled. Switching back to standard playback is an easy fix, so this is not a dealbreaker.

The source also matters. In my listening, Amazon Music Unlimited's Ultra HD tracks delivered a fuller experience than Apple Music's Lossless playback. That is not a universal verdict on either service: the source recording, phone, available Bluetooth codec, and audio processing can all affect the result. The Momentum 5 Wireless supports AAC and several aptX codecs, including aptX Lossless, but the higher-quality options depend on compatible hardware and software. iPhone users, for instance, do not get aptX Lossless over standard Bluetooth.

Battery life is another highlight. Sennheiser claims up to 57 hours with active noise cancellation enabled, and my experience of using the headphones for two to three hours daily suggests that a week between charges is realistic. With ANC turned off, I could see them lasting beyond 10 days at a similar usage rate. Charging takes roughly two to three hours in my experience, while the official specifications promise up to seven hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. The battery is also replaceable, which is a welcome feature for anyone planning to keep their headphones for several years. Sennheiser told me that a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kit for the Momentum 5 Wireless will soon be available in India.

Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity, which allows the headphones to connect to two devices simultaneously, add to their everyday usefulness. I can see this being particularly handy for someone switching between a laptop and a smartphone throughout the day.

What’s Bad

At this price, I would have liked a little more precision in the sound. The Momentum 5 Wireless sounds rich and enjoyable, but it does not offer the level of granularity that more demanding listeners may want when analysing subtle details and complex recordings. That does not make it a poor choice for music lovers. Rather, it is better suited to people who want engaging, versatile sound than to audiophiles seeking a highly analytical listening experience.

The spatial audio experience is also inconsistent depending on the track. Dolby Atmos can make supported recordings sound more enveloping, but it is not an automatic improvement for every song. I would have preferred to leave it enabled all the time, but the occasional change in tonal balance means it is worth experimenting with the setting.

There is also a practical limitation to consider: the Momentum 5 Wireless has no official IP rating for water or sweat resistance. I would be cautious about using it during intense workouts or in heavy rain. At ₹39,990, that is a notable omission for a premium pair of headphones.

Finally, the price puts it in competition with other high-end noise-cancelling headphones. The Momentum 5 Wireless makes a strong case through its sound, battery endurance, and customisation, but it is not so far ahead in every area that buyers should ignore alternatives.

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5

The Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless is among the best premium wireless headphones I have used in this price range. Its comfortable fit, effective noise cancellation, excellent sound across genres, and impressive battery life make it an easy recommendation for everyday listening, travel, and office use. The Smart Control Plus app adds meaningful flexibility instead of being just another companion app.