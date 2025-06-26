Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission: What Docking, Hatching, and Post-Dock Operations Really Mean (You Don't Need a Rocket Science Degree)

Shubanshu Shukla smiled and made his way to the International Space Station(ISS), saying, “Namaskar from space.” A proud and moving moment for India and for any child who has ever stared up at the night sky and thought- “how do people even live up there?” Happy tears all around, news channels flashing every small little detail from up there and a sense of pride and unity in the eyes of every Indian today- a lot is happening around and above.

But first, let's get down to business. Since Shukla's voyage on the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission launched, you've undoubtedly heard terms like "docking," "hatching," and "post-docking operations." If you don't want to sound like a rocket scientist, we can explain what all of that means. Here's what is really going on up there, in the easiest way possible.

Axiom 4 Mission (Ax-4 )

Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX are working together on the Axiom-4 mission- a private space mission. SpaceX constructed the Crew Dragon spaceship that the crew used to get to space. Shubhanshu Shukla, India's new space hero, is part of a select team that is going to the ISS for scientific investigations and space training. The astronauts onboard plan to spend about two weeks up there conducting scientific research and experiments.

What is Docking?

Docking is like parallel parking in space, but with a lot more arithmetic precision and no room for errors. The spacecraft progressively lines up with the ISS and connects to it so that the astronauts can get inside. This is known as docking. At 4:01 PM IST on June 26, Shubhanshu's Crew Dragon docked with the ISS.

What is a Hatch, and What Does Opening of a Hatch Mean?

A hatch is only a fancy phrase for a door, but in space, even opening a door is a major event. After docking, the hatch operations start. First, the pressure between the ISS and the spacecraft must be the same so that no one gets sucked into a vacuum. Then, the astronauts carefully open the door of the spacecraft to formally get into the station. That was the moment we watched Shubhanshu float into the ISS and utter "Namaskar, my dear countrymen.”

What is a Harmony Module?

The Harmony module is a part of the International Space Station (ISS) that acts like a central hub where different parts of the ISS are connected. Astronauts can work, sleep or access equipment here. Think of it as a living room that connects to other rooms in your house.

What Do Post-Dock Operations Mean?

After the spacecraft has docked, astronauts and mission control do these things behind the scenes. It’s like moving into an Airbnb, ensuring everything is linked correctly and the air pressure is safe. In terms of space missions, it is like making sure the ISS and the spacecraft's systems are in sync. For Shubhanshu, the cameras revealed pictures from the Node 2 Zenith hatch in the Harmony module, which is a primary passageway that connects the ISS. That's how you get into space through the entryway.

Why Shubhanshu Shukla’s Entry Is a Big Deal for India