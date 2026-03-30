Vi Announces 5G Rollout in 90 More Cities by May: Is Your City on the List?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a major expansion of its 5G network in India, with plans to roll out services in 90 additional cities by May 2026. The move will take the operator’s total 5G footprint from 43 cities to 133 cities nationwide, as it looks to strengthen its presence in high-demand data markets.

The expansion is part of a phased rollout strategy across 17 telecom circles, where Vi has been gradually introducing 5G services since its initial launch in key metros such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Where is Vi rolling out 5G next?

Vi’s next phase will cover 15 circles, including major regions such as Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. The rollout will focus on a mix of metro cities, industrial corridors, and emerging urban clusters. Some of the key cities expected to receive Vi 5G by May include Chennai, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Gandhinagar, Goa, Kolhapur, Sikar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Durgapur.

Region-wise, the expansion is spread across the country:

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North: Cities such as Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Haridwar

Cities such as Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Haridwar East: Asansol, Durgapur, Darjeeling, Gangtok, and wider coverage across West Bengal and Sikkim

Asansol, Durgapur, Darjeeling, Gangtok, and wider coverage across West Bengal and Sikkim West: Cities including Gandhidham, Bhuj, Solapur, Kolhapur, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Silvassa, and Daman

Cities including Gandhidham, Bhuj, Solapur, Kolhapur, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Silvassa, and Daman South: Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Thiruvalla, and Nilambur

Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Thiruvalla, and Nilambur Central: Expansion in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Gwalior

This approach reflects Vi’s strategy of targeting areas with higher 5G device penetration and stronger data consumption patterns.

A data-driven rollout strategy

Unlike a blanket nationwide rollout, Vi is continuing with a calibrated expansion strategy. The company says it is prioritising markets where the ecosystem is already prepared for 5G, including availability of compatible devices and high data usage.

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This is consistent with its earlier rollout phases, which focused on major urban centres before expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Network upgrades and partnerships