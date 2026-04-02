SIM-Binding Deadline for WhatsApp, Telegram and Other Apps Reportedly Extended: What It Means for Users

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly extended the deadline for implementing SIM-binding rules for messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, offering temporary relief to both companies and users.

According to a report, the new deadline has been pushed to December 31, 2026, following requests from industry players who flagged technical and operational challenges in rolling out the mandate at scale.

What is the SIM-binding rule?

The SIM-binding mandate requires messaging apps to ensure that user accounts remain linked to an active SIM card inserted in the primary device. This goes beyond one-time OTP verification and introduces continuous validation of the SIM.

In practical terms, apps would only function if the registered SIM is present and active in the device. If the SIM is removed, changed, or inactive, access to the app could be restricted.

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The rule is part of amendments to India’s telecom cybersecurity framework and is aimed at improving traceability and reducing misuse of mobile numbers.

Why the deadline has been extended

The extension comes after messaging platforms raised concerns about the complexity of implementing SIM-binding across millions of users and devices. Issues include compatibility with multi-device features, handling international usage, and ensuring a seamless user experience without frequent disruptions.

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The government had initially set a 90-day implementation window, with compliance expected earlier this year. However, the latest decision suggests that execution challenges have forced a more flexible timeline.

What changes for users now

For now, nothing changes immediately. Messaging apps will continue to function as they do today, without strict SIM-binding enforcement.

However, once implemented, the rules could significantly alter how these apps are used:

Users may need to keep their registered SIM active in their primary device at all times Access to web or secondary devices could require more frequent re-verification Switching SIMs or devices may temporarily disrupt access