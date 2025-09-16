HMD Eyes India for Fuse Phone That Prioritises Kids’ Online Safety | Exclusive

HMD, now known as Human Mobile Devices, is looking to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with HMD Fuse, a device designed to give parents greater control over their children’s digital exposure. The phone, already launched in the UK and Australia, integrates SafeToNet’s child-safety technology at the software level, blocking unapproved contacts, filtering harmful and sexual content, and limiting screen time.

In a conversation with Republic Tech, Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC at HMD Global, said Fuse is a “natural extension” of the company’s Fusion lineup, which was introduced last year, but with security at its core. “You can control who the child speaks to, which websites they access, and even the number of hours the phone can be used,” Kunwar said. “It’s not just an app, it’s embedded into the phone’s architecture.”

However, Kunwar clarified that Fuse’s launch in India is subject to demand and, more importantly, the local regulations . “There are no issues in bringing it here. We are studying global lead markets like the UK and Australia, where government regulations around children and schools are stricter. Once we align with partners like SafeToNet for India, Fuse can be introduced here as well.”

HMD Fuse will also be aimed at enterprise customers, allowing owners to censor exposure to unwanted content online. Potential clients include schools, universities, and government organisations where personal devices are often barred from entry.

HMD Fuse was launched in Australia earlier this year.

Why India Matters

The timing could be significant. India has over 500 million smartphone users and nearly 150 million children and adolescents online, according to IAMAI and UNICEF data. At the same time, schools across metro cities have begun imposing restrictions on smartphones in classrooms, citing distraction and exposure to harmful content.

A 2024 survey by LocalCircles found that 73% of Indian parents are concerned about their children’s screen time, while 62% believe their kids have accessed inappropriate content online. Feature phones and basic 4G devices remain alternatives, but Kunwar believes Fuse offers “a smarter third option” by balancing connectivity with control.

The Secure Play

Fuse is part of HMD’s broader strategy to carve a niche in secure devices. Globally, the company has set up HMD Secure, a business unit catering to governments and enterprises with stricter data protection requirements. In India, the local team is being aligned to customise these solutions for defence and institutional contracts.

HMD Vibe 5G was launched in India last week. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

While its mainstream focus remains the sub-₹10,000 smartphone category—where it recently launched the HMD Vibe 5G at ₹8,999—Kunwar said devices like Fuse could help HMD tap a higher-value market. “The need is evident. Parents either deny kids a phone or give them a feature phone. Fuse provides a third, safer path,” he added.

Waiting on India’s Policy Push

Whether Fuse enters India soon may depend on regulatory clarity. The government has already floated guidelines on children’s use of social media and is considering stricter digital safety norms under the upcoming Digital India Act. If those rules move forward, HMD could find an opportunity to position Fuse as the go-to “child-safe smartphone” for Indian families.