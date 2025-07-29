Skullcandy Icon ANC Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Discounted Price of ₹7,999

Skullcandy has unveiled a new pair of wireless headphones, the Icon ANC. These on-ear headphones carry forward the legacy of the original Icon headphones, featuring active noise cancellation support for those who prioritise comfort but cannot compromise on sound quality. According to Skullcandy, the soft cushioned ear cups of the Icon ANC headphones make for a comfortable experience even during prolonged usage.

Skullcandy Icon ANC price in India

The Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones bear an MRP of ₹29,999. However, the company will sell them for ₹8,999 as part of the launch offer, and if you buy these headphones from Amazon, you can get the Icon ANC for the lowest price of ₹7,999. This ₹1,000 discount will be valid for a limited time. You can also buy these headphones from Skullcandy’s website and through select retail stores across the country. The Skullcandy Icon ANC comes in True Black, Primer, and Bone/Orange colour options.

Skullcandy Icon ANC specifications

The new Skullcandy Icon ANC use 40mm drivers to offer bass-heavy audio. However, you can personalise audio using Mimi technology to switch between preset equaliser modes, such as Music, Bass Boost, or Podcast. A custom 5-band equaliser helps make granular adjustments to the music output. The headphones also support Clear Voice Smart Mic, Natural Voice Sidetone, and Low Latency Mode for enhanced clarity during voice calls and better synchronisation in video calls.