Skullcandy INK’D ANC Earbuds With ANC Launched With Limited-Time Price Offer

Skullcandy has launched its INK’D ANC true wireless earbuds in India, expanding its portfolio in the entry-level segment. The earbuds are available in a single True Black colour at an introductory price of ₹2,999 on Amazon and Skullcandy’s official website. However, the actual price is not available at the moment.

The new INK’D ANC comes with Active Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and support for multipoint pairing, which can be managed using the companion app on both Android and iOS platforms. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers and a Quad Mic setup aimed at improving call quality. For controls, the device features touch-based inputs and USB-C fast charging.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, Founder & CEO of Brandeyes Distributors Pvt Ltd, Skullcandy’s sole India partner, said the pricing strategy has been designed to reach a wider audience, including music listeners, gamers, and professionals.

Battery life is one of the key highlights, with Skullcandy claiming up to 43 hours of playback time, including the case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 2 hours of use. The earbuds also carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Other features include low-latency mode, Supreme Sound tuning, and support for voice pickup enhancements through the mic setup.