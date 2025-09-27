Skullcandy Launches Uproar TWS Earbuds in India for Rs 2,499

New Delhi: Audio brand Skullcandy has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds in India called the Uproar TWS. Priced at Rs 2,499, these earbuds are aimed at people who want clear, powerful sound in a small and easy-to-use design.

The Uproar TWS comes in a Black Matte colour. Each earbud has a 10 mm driver, which helps deliver what the company calls a “bold” sound. Skullcandy says these earbuds are tuned to provide strong bass and sharp vocals, making them suitable for music lovers who enjoy everything from pop to hip-hop.

To improve calling quality, the earbuds come with four microphones that use Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). This means that when you are talking on a call, background noise is reduced so that your voice is clearer to the person on the other end.

The earbuds also feature touch controls, so users can easily play or pause music, change tracks, or take calls with just a tap. Another useful feature is dual connectivity, which allows the earbuds to stay connected to two devices at the same time. For example, you can connect them to your phone and laptop together without switching manually.

The Uproar TWS is also sweat and water-resistant, making it a good choice for workouts, outdoor walks, or even if you get caught in a little rain.

One of the highlights is the battery performance. Skullcandy claims that the earbuds offer long-lasting use on a single charge. Even better, with fast charging, just 10 minutes of charging can give up to two hours of playtime. The earbuds charge with a Type-C cable, which is widely available and easy to replace if lost.

Price and Availability

The Skullcandy Uproar TWS is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. Customers can buy it directly from the Skullcandy official website, Amazon, or at select retail stores across the country.