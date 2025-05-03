Skype Is Shutting Down: What Happens to Paid Users, Skype Credits and More

Skype, the popular messaging and calling app, is shutting down on May 5, 2025. After a long and successful run, the good old video calling app has finally come to an end due to the mounting competition from newer similar apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, Discord and more. If you use Skype to chat, make calls, or run meetings, here’s what you need to know and what you can do next.

What’s Happening?

Microsoft, the company that owns Skype, has decided to retire the app after more than 20 years. They are asking all Skype users to switch to a new app called Microsoft Teams Free. It works a lot like Skype but has more tools for chatting, calling, and sharing files.

“In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub,” the company informed in February this year.

You can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free using your current Skype username and password. Your chat history and contacts will move over automatically, so you won’t lose your old messages.

What If You Don’t Want to Use Teams?

If you don’t want to switch to Teams, you can download all your Skype data - like your chat history and contacts - before the app shuts down. This way, you’ll have a backup of everything important.

What About People Who Have Paid for Skype?

If you have a paid Skype subscription or Skype Credit, here’s what’s changing for you:

-- You can’t buy new subscriptions or credit anymore.

-- Your current subscription will keep working until the end of your next renewal period

-- After that, you can still use any remaining credit or subscription time until it runs out.

-- You can make calls with your Skype Credit using the Skype Dial Pad, even after switching to Teams Free.

If you have a Skype Number (a phone number that lets people call you), you can keep using it until your current payment runs out. After that, you may need to move your number to another service if you want to keep using it.

What Other Apps Can You Use?

If Teams Free isn’t for you, there are other apps you can try:

Zoom – Great for video calls and meetings.

WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger – Easy for chatting and video calling.

Discord – Good for group chats and communities.

VoIP services like Sonetel – Useful for international calls and getting phone numbers.