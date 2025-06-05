Smartphone Hacks: How to Turn an Old Phone into a Security Camera

Here is how to turn your old phone into a security camera. | Image: Pixabay

If your old smartphone is gathering dust in a forgotten corner of your home, you can repurpose it into a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home security camera. The setup requires minimal investment, so it can be a great, affordable alternative to dedicated CCTV cameras. This quick guide will help you turn your old phone into a security camera.

What you will need

While an old phone will be the base of this DIY setup, ensure that it has a working camera and supports Wi-Fi. Both Android and iOS phones will work. The phone will require a constant power supply: a power socket in the proximity of the installation is recommended. Alternatively, you can use a power bank for a continuous power supply to the phone. You will also need a phone stand or a wall mount to ensure sturdiness. Finally, you will need a security camera app, preferably the free one.

Install an app

Both Android phones and iPhones have several security camera apps. The trusted ones include:

— Alfred Camera: Available on both iOS and Android, with features such as free cloud storage.

— Manything: Offers real-time alerts and recording features for iOS only.

— IP Webcam: Features local streaming and cloud storage options, but is available only on Android.

— Presence: Available on iOS only, this app provides motion detection and real-time alerts.

Download your preferred app on both your old phone and the main phone as input and output components of the setup.

Set up a camera

Open the app on your old phone and select “camera” mode. After giving it permissions to access the phone’s camera and storage, and bypass battery optimisations, place the phone in a way that it:

— faces your front door, balcony, or baby’s room.

— is near a power source.

— fits a stable stand or a wall mount.

Set the phone’s display to remain on always and turn off the battery saver mode.

Connect and monitor

On your main phone, open the same app and log in with the same account. Now choose the “viewer” mode to start watching the live feed and receive motion alerts. Some apps also let you talk through it.

Things to remember