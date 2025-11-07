Snapchat to Use Perplexity AI from January 2026

Snap has signed a deal to integrate Perplexity’s AI answer engine directly into Snapchat, with the rollout slated to begin globally in early January 2026. Under the agreement, Perplexity will become the default AI for Snapchat’s chat experience, powering real‑time, citation‑backed answers inside My AI and the Chat interface without users leaving the app. Snap said the partnership, which includes a $400 million cash‑and‑equity arrangement, will start contributing to revenue from 2026.​

What changes for users

Perplexity inside chats: When Snapchatters ask questions in My AI or within Chat, responses will be generated by Perplexity’s engine, designed to provide concise answers with links to sources. The goal is to make in‑chat lookups faster and more reliable than generic web searches.​

Scope and timing: Snap describes the integration as a phased rollout beginning in early 2026, with Perplexity set as the default AI assistant for all users over time. Existing My AI interactions continue, with Perplexity layered in for search‑style queries.​

Where it shows up: The feature appears in the Chat interface and My AI surfaces. Snap also signalled potential extensions into creative and Lens workflows later, though those specifics weren’t announced.​

Why Snap is doing this

A faster, in‑app search: Snap is positioning chat as an entry point for real‑time knowledge, with answers that include citations to “credible sources,” potentially increasing session time and reducing context switching.​

Business terms: Perplexity pays Snap $400 million over the term in a mix of cash and equity; analysts framed the move as both revenue‑accretive and strategically useful for Snap's AI roadmap.

What about data privacy

Snap notes that messages sent to Perplexity will help personalise experiences, similar to My AI. Detailed data‑sharing and retention policies for the integration have not been fully disclosed and will be key to watch at launch.

