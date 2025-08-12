Sony India Expands ULT Power Sound Lineup With New Party Speakers, Portable Models, and Wireless Mic

Sony India has refreshed its ULT Power Sound range with five new products, aiming to cater to both large-scale parties and on-the-go listening. The lineup includes the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC party speakers, ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3 portable Bluetooth speakers, and the ULTMIC1 wireless microphone. While the new products are tailored for different scenarios, the lineup does not include second-generation ULT Wear headphones.

Sony ULT Power Sound lineup prices

Prices in India start at ₹17,990 for the ULT Field 3, ₹24,990 for the ULT Field 5, ₹69,990 for the ULT Tower 9AC, and ₹84,990 for the ULT Tower 9. The ULTMIC1 is priced at ₹14,990. All models are available through Sony retail outlets, major electronics stores, and online platforms. As part of a launch offer, buyers of the ULT Tower 9 and 9AC will get a wireless mic worth ₹19,990.

Sony ULT Power Sound lineup features

The new range features the signature “ULT” button for bass enhancement, along with features like Party Connect for syncing up to 100 compatible speakers, IP67-rated durability on portable models, and long battery life — up to 25 hours on the ULT Field 5 and 24 hours on the ULT Field 3. The ULT Tower 9 offers a claimed 25-hour playback with quick charging, while the plug-and-play ULT Tower 9AC is designed for continuous power use. Both large speakers support 360° Party Sound and lighting, Sound Field Optimisation, karaoke and guitar inputs, and a water-resistant top panel. The ULT MIC1 microphone is designed for karaoke and live performances, offering clear vocals, minimal background noise, and “Duet Assist” for balancing two voices. It delivers up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.