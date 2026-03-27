Sony PlayStation 5 Is Now More Expensive, Thanks to Rising Component Costs

Sony Group is raising global prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles, including a $100 ​increase in the US, marking its second hike ‌in less than a year as the Japanese firm grapples with rising costs of key components such as memory chips. The prices of Sony's gaming console have also been hiked in the UK and Japan, but the prices in India are currently not affected.

The updated US prices, effective ​April 2, will put the standard PS5 at $649.99 (roughly ₹61,700), up from $549.99. ​The Digital Edition will now cost $599.99 (roughly ₹56,900) while the high‑end PS5 Pro will cost $899.99 (roughly ₹85,400). Prices of the PlayStation Portal remote player will also ​climb to $249.99 (roughly ₹23,700) from $199.99.

Similar increases will take effect across Europe ​and Japan, following what the company described as a "careful evaluation" of rising ‌cost ⁠pressures in global supply chains.

The tech ​industry's race to build out artificial intelligence infrastructure ​has pushed memory makers to favour higher-margin data-centre ⁠chips, tightening supply for consumer devices. Analysts have said the console price hikes are likely to dampen growth in the video-game market this year. "Fortnite" maker Epic Games also cited ​sluggish console sales ​among the ⁠reasons for the cut of 1,000 jobs it announced earlier this week.

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In the key October-December ​holiday quarter, sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 fell 16% ​from ⁠a year earlier to 8 million units. The console has been on the market for around six years. Sony last raised ⁠PS5 ​prices by around $50 in the US in ​August last year. Microsoft also raised the prices of its console, the Xbox, last ​year.

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