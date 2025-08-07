Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Available at ₹5,000 Discount in This Online Deal

Sony’s popular PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim gaming console is down to one of the lowest prices since its launch. The console is currently listed at a ₹2,000 discount as part of a deal on Croma, but customers can maximise savings up to an additional ₹3,000 if they use a bank card. If you plan to buy the PS5, this deal is worth checking out. Here is how it works.

Sony PS5 Slim deal on Croma

Croma has listed the PS5 Slim at a discounted price of ₹42,990, down from the original cost of ₹44,990. However, if a customer uses an HSBC Bank credit card, they will be eligible for an instant discount of ₹3,000, bringing the total to ₹39,990. That is the lowest price for the 1TB SSD version without any add-ons like bundled games or accessories. Customers also have the option to pay for the console in instalments, but the instant discount will not apply to such transactions.

Is this a good deal?

PlayStations hardly see discounts because they are in high demand across online and offline platforms, so Croma’s deal is worth considering, especially for buyers who have been holding off on the purchase. Sure, it does not come bundled with popular titles like Gran Turismo 7, but Croma has a combo where customers get a DualSense Wireless Controller, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at discounted prices, along with the console.

Sony PS5 specifications

The PS5 Slim, while boasting a smaller footprint than the standard PlayStation 5, retains its high-end specifications. It features an x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU and an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, complemented by 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This console is compatible with 4K 120Hz and 8K televisions. The disc version of the PS5 Slim includes an HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. Additionally, it offers backwards compatibility, supporting games from older PlayStation models. The console also incorporates Tempest 3D AudioTech and the latest ray tracing functionality for an enhanced gaming experience.