Sony's Latest Move Suggests PlayStation 5 Prices in India Will Soon Increase

If you were waiting for a festive discount to finally buy a PlayStation 5, Sony might have other plans. The company has just raised prices for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and even the PlayStation Portal across Southeast Asia, and if recent patterns are anything to go by, India is unlikely to stay untouched for long.

Price Hikes Are Spreading Across Regions

Sony has already increased PS5 prices in major markets like the US, UK, Europe, and Japan earlier this month.

Now, the same wave has reached Southeast Asia, with revised pricing set to take effect from May 1, 2026. Countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines are all seeing higher console prices.

This is not a one-off adjustment. It is a global pricing reset happening in phases. And India just hasn’t been hit yet.

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India Has Been Spared For Now

So far, Sony has not officially announced any price increase for India. But that is exactly what makes this interesting.

Historically, India has followed global pricing trends for PlayStation hardware, often with a delay tied to inventory cycles. Analysts and reports already suggest that price revisions could arrive once new stock reflecting global costs begins to enter the market.

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In other words, the absence of a price hike right now is not a signal of stability. It is a temporary pause.

Why Sony Keeps Raising Prices

Sony is blaming “continued pressures in the global economic landscape,” which is corporate language for a mix of problems that refuse to go away. The biggest factor is rising component costs, especially memory chips, which are getting more expensive due to demand from AI infrastructure and data centres.

This has created an unusual situation. Consoles are getting more expensive years after launch, which is the opposite of how the industry traditionally works.

This Isn’t the First Hike Either

Sony has already raised PS5 prices globally earlier this year, with increases of around $100 for standard models and even more for the PS5 Pro. This latest Southeast Asia revision is effectively the second wave. Which suggests this may not be the last one either.

What This Means for Indian Buyers