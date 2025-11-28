Soon, You Can Update Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number Using App

Updating the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar, currently a process that requires visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, is set to become much easier, with UIDAI preparing to let users complete it from home using an official app. The Unique Identification Authority of India has said it is working on a new feature that will allow Aadhaar holders to change their registered mobile number through a fully digital flow that combines OTP verification with face authentication, which will be available in the new Aadhaar app.​

How the new feature will work

As per the official announcement, the upcoming service will let users initiate a mobile number update from their phone, without a trip to an enrolment centre. Instead of biometric verification at a counter, identity checks will rely on:​

OTP verification: An OTP will be sent to the existing and/or new mobile number for confirmation.

Face authentication: Users will be asked to look into their smartphone camera so the Aadhaar face-auth system can match them against UIDAI records.

Once both checks pass, the new number will be linked to the Aadhaar record digitally. UIDAI has indicated that only an Aadhaar number, the new mobile number, and a smartphone with a working camera will be required to use the feature.​

Why is this a big change?

Right now, you cannot change your Aadhaar-linked mobile number online; UIDAI mandates biometric verification in person, which means:​

Booking an appointment on the UIDAI site.

Visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or enrolment centre.

Providing fingerprints/iris and paying a ₹50 update fee.

This process often involves long queues and repeated visits, especially for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and residents in remote areas. The new at-home update flow is meant to remove that friction and bring mobile-number changes in line with other Aadhaar updates that can already be done online.​

What UIDAI has said so far

UIDAI mentioned the upcoming feature in a post on X (formerly Twitter), inviting early adopters to share feedback via email once the service opens for testing. The authority has said the rollout will happen “soon,” with more detailed instructions and app updates to follow. It is expected that the functionality will be integrated into UIDAI’s Aadhaar app (mAadhaar) and possibly exposed through the myAadhaar web portal as well.​

What you can do to get ready

Until the new feature goes live, mobile-number changes still need an in-person visit. However, you can prepare to use the app-based method by:​

installing the upcoming Aadhaar app (different from mAadhaar) from the Play Store or App Store.

ensuring your smartphone camera works reliably for face-auth.

keeping your Aadhaar number and current mobile details handy.