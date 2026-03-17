Updated 17 March 2026 at 20:14 IST
Sound Like An Alien or A Robot! Instagram Adds AI Voice Effects in DMs
Instagram has added a new feature that allows you to change your voice from original to that of characters like an alien or a robot and send the recording in DMs.
You can now greet your friends on Instagram in an alien's or a robot's voice. Instagram has introduced a new feature aimed at making conversations in direct messages more expressive, with the rollout of AI Voice Effects for voice notes.
The feature allows users to apply character-style voice transformations to their audio messages before sending them, while preserving the original rhythm, tone, and emotional nuance of the recording. Instead of simply altering pitch, the system is designed to retain the natural delivery of speech, making the output feel more dynamic rather than artificial.
A More Interactive Layer to Voice Messaging
With AI Voice Effects, Instagram is now adding a creative layer on top of that format. Users can record a voice message within a DM and then choose from a set of voice effects to transform how it sounds. Once sent, the recipient can see which effect was applied and can tap on it to replicate the same style in their reply.
This mimic feature introduces a loop of interaction, turning what is typically a one-way audio message into a more participatory exchange.
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How the Feature Works
The process is integrated directly into the existing voice note interface within DMs.
Users need to open a chat, tap on the voice message record button, and then access the Voice Effects option within the composer. After recording the message, different effects can be previewed in real time before sending. Once selected, the transformed voice note is sent to the recipient, who can identify the effect used and apply it to their own response if they choose.
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Expanding Creative Expression in Messaging
The addition of AI Voice Effects reflects a broader shift in social platforms toward making communication more expressive and less text-dependent. Instagram has already pushed features like Reels, stickers, and interactive reactions to increase engagement. Voice effects in DMs extend that philosophy into private conversations, where the platform is increasingly competing with messaging-first apps.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 20:14 IST