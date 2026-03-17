Sound Like An Alien or A Robot! Instagram Adds AI Voice Effects in DMs

You can now greet your friends on Instagram in an alien's or a robot's voice. Instagram has introduced a new feature aimed at making conversations in direct messages more expressive, with the rollout of AI Voice Effects for voice notes.

The feature allows users to apply character-style voice transformations to their audio messages before sending them, while preserving the original rhythm, tone, and emotional nuance of the recording. Instead of simply altering pitch, the system is designed to retain the natural delivery of speech, making the output feel more dynamic rather than artificial.

A More Interactive Layer to Voice Messaging

With AI Voice Effects, Instagram is now adding a creative layer on top of that format. Users can record a voice message within a DM and then choose from a set of voice effects to transform how it sounds. Once sent, the recipient can see which effect was applied and can tap on it to replicate the same style in their reply.

This mimic feature introduces a loop of interaction, turning what is typically a one-way audio message into a more participatory exchange.

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How the Feature Works

The process is integrated directly into the existing voice note interface within DMs.

Users need to open a chat, tap on the voice message record button, and then access the Voice Effects option within the composer. After recording the message, different effects can be previewed in real time before sending. Once selected, the transformed voice note is sent to the recipient, who can identify the effect used and apply it to their own response if they choose.

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Expanding Creative Expression in Messaging