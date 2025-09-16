Spotify brings 'Pick & Play', ‘Search & Play’, and ‘Share & Play’ Features for Free Users; This is what the New Features Do | Image: Pexels

Spotify has announced three new features for its free users. The popular music streaming company, after recently launching lossless streaming for paid subscribers, has now announced - Pick & Play, Search & Play, and Share & Play -three new features for its free users across the globe.

“Today, we’re sharing ways the Free experience, where the majority of users start their Spotify journeys, is getting even better. We’re rolling out updates globally, making it easier (and more fun) than ever to listen, connect, and share music for free,” the company announced.

Previously, free users on mobile devices were confined to a shuffle-only playback mode, where selecting a specific song from an album or playlist would trigger a randomised sequence. This meant listeners couldn't directly access the track they wanted without enduring unwanted songs, and skips were strictly limited to just six per hour.

On desktop, free users had more flexibility to play individual tracks, but mobile remained restrictive to encourage upgrades to Premium. Those limitations often frustrated users, pushing some toward competitors like YouTube Music, where on-demand playback is more readily available even in free versions.

These new features change that. Pick & Play allows free users to simply tap on any song within the app, whether from their library, an album, or a playlist, and start listening right away, without the app forcing a random order. This on-demand selection marks a departure from the old model, giving users the freedom to curate their sessions more precisely, though Spotify has introduced a daily "on-demand time" limit after which some restrictions may apply, ensuring Premium's unlimited access remains a draw.

Search & Play empowers users to type in the name of a favourite track, artist, or album and begin playback instantly. No more scrolling through endless results or dealing with shuffle surprises, just direct access to what you want to listen to.

Share & Play addresses another pain point where free users previously couldn't easily jump into shared content. Now, if a friend sends a Spotify link via messaging apps or if an artist posts a track on platforms like Instagram Stories or Notes, free users can tap to listen immediately without upgrading.

Beyond these core playback upgrades, Spotify is enhancing the free tier's personalisation and creative tools to keep users engaged for longer. Playlists remain a cornerstone, with free users able to access tailored recommendations like Discover Weekly or Release Radar.

For those who've honed their playlist skills, a new customisation option lets free users design cover art directly in the app, available in 128 markets on both iOS and Android.