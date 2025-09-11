Spotify Finally Brings Lossless Audio to Premium Users After Years of Wait

Spotify has started giving Premium users lossless audio, putting an end to years of conjecture and delays. The function, which transmits music in FLAC at up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz, promises listeners a fuller and more vivid experience, similar to what they would hear in a studio.

“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP Subscriptions, Spotify. “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritises quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”

A Feature That Took Years to Make

Spotify’s road to lossless has been extraordinarily long. Spotify first hinted at a "HiFi" option in 2017 and then said it would be available in 2021. But the idea never happened because the corporation said there were problems with licensing and technology. At the same time, competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music had already offered high-resolution audio, which made Spotify feel the need to deliver.

After almost four years of waiting, Premium subscribers are finally getting the upgrade. It's important to note that it's being supplied at no extra expense, unlike some competitors who charge more for higher-quality levels at first.

Where You Can Get It

Lossless is now available in more than a dozen countries, such as the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Spotify estimates that by October, more than 50 markets will have access.

India isn't on the list of countries that will get the first rollout. However, it is expected that he function will be available to Indian Premium customers in the next several weeks. Through an in-app notice, users will know when it is accessible.

How to Turn It On

Once it's available in your area, you can turn on lossless audio by going to Profile > Settings & Privacy > Media Quality and choosing Lossless under Wi-Fi, cellular, and downloads. Spotify will also provide a "Lossless" tag on the Now Playing screen so that people can see that it is on.

Note that lossless files are much bigger, therefore, it can take a few extra seconds for tracks to start playing. Downloading them also uses up more mobile data and storage. Spotify says that wired headphones or speakers that work with Spotify Connect are the best options because Bluetooth compresses audio and can't carry full lossless quality.