Spotify Makes Music Sharing Easier with New in-app Messages Feature, Here’s How to Use It | Image: Spotify

Spotify, the leading audio and media streaming service provider, is making music sharing easier with its new in-app Messages feature. Messages is like a mini chat box inside the app- users can send songs, audiobooks and podcasts to their friends without leaving the app. It is Spotify’s very own Messenger or Direct Message service. The new feature is rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices.

“Whether you’re sharing a new audiobook with a friend for book club, bonding over your new favorite song, or swapping history podcasts with Dad, the right recommendation can spark a great conversation with those closest to you. Messages are a fast and convenient way to share and chat about what you’re listening to with the people you care about,” the company commented on the launch.

Spotify says that it is adding the new feature to make sharing music and podcasts easier. It also hopes that the new feature gives artists and creators more ways to reach new fans and make Spotify feel a little more like a social network and not just a music player.

How to Use Spotify Messages

To share Messages on Spotify, follow these steps.

1. Find something you want to share and tap the share icon.

2. Choose a friend. You’ll see a list of people you’ve interacted with on Spotify.

3. Hit send, and your friend will get it in their Messages tab.