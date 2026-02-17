Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara To Attend India AI Impact Summit 2026 Today

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka will land in India on Tuesday evening for the AI Impact Summit 2026, the Sri Lankan High Commission said in a statement.



The statement noted that the Global AI Impact Summit is the first summit of its kind to be hosted in the Global South. At a time when emerging technologies are reshaping economies and societies, Sri Lanka's participation reflects the depth and priority of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, and our shared commitment to ensuring innovation remains inclusive, responsible and people-centred.



Building on the President's landmark State Visit in December 2024 and the joint vision "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future," Sri Lanka and India have sustained momentum across connectivity, economic engagement, digital cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties, the statement noted.



It further mentioned how as one of the South Asian leaders present, the President's participation underscores both the closeness of our relationship and our commitment to working together on issues that will shape the future.

Rooted in proximity, strengthened by trust, and guided by practical cooperation, the India-Sri Lanka partnership continues to evolve with purpose.

The Global AI Impact Summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.



The AI Impact Summit which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries.

