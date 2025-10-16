Steve Jobs to Be Honoured on New $1 Coin

The United States Mint has announced that one of the most recognisable figures in modern technology, Steve Jobs, will be featured on a new $1 coin coming out in 2026. The coin is part of the ongoing American Innovation $1 Coin Program, which aims to honour important inventors and groundbreaking ideas from all 50 states. Jobs will represent the state of California, where he co-founded Apple and changed the world of personal computing forever.

The design for the California coin captures the spirit of innovation that Jobs brought to the tech industry. It shows a young Steve Jobs sitting down in front of a classic Northern California landscape - the rolling hills covered with oak trees. The image is meant to show how the beautiful, organic environment of the region inspired his work.

According to the Mint, the design suggests that Jobs's vision was to take complicated technology and make it feel as "intuitive and organic as nature itself."

“His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself,” says the US Mint.

The coin will include the full name of the United States and California, along with the powerful inscription: “STEVE JOBS” and his call to action, “MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL”- a phrase that reflects his dedication to design perfection and creating products that people truly love.

As the co-founder of Apple, Jobs spearheaded the introduction of revolutionary products like the Macintosh computer, the iPod, and the iPhone. These inventions did not just update old technology; they created entirely new industries and ways for people to communicate, work, and listen to music. Because of this lasting influence, the United States Mint chose him as a key innovator for California in this special program.