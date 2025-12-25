Still Stuck with Usernames Like Shadowknight123 or AnglepriyaLOL? Google Finally Lets You Change Your Gmail

New Delhi: For years, Gmail usernames have been a source of both amusement and embarrassment. Many users, especially those who created their accounts during their college days, still carry quirky, meme-worthy handles like ‘Shadowknight123’, ‘PrincessSparkle’, or ‘CoolDude69’. While these names may have felt creative or funny at the time, they often become awkward to share in professional settings or formal conversations. Until now, the only way to escape such usernames was to create an entirely new Gmail account, which meant losing years of emails, contacts, and data.

That long-standing frustration may finally be coming to an end. Google has announced the rollout of a new feature that allows users to change their Gmail address, regardless of its domain name. This marks a significant shift in policy, as Gmail addresses were previously treated as permanent digital identities.

Users will be able to select a new Gmail address while keeping their existing account intact. Importantly, the old Gmail address will continue to function, allowing users to still sign in with it and receive emails sent to that address. All data, including photos, messages, and emails, will remain unaffected.

Google has also set some boundaries for the feature. Users will be allowed to change their Gmail address up to three times. Once a new address is chosen, the old one will remain linked, but creating a completely new Gmail account with that old address will not be possible for at least a year. This ensures continuity while preventing misuse of abandoned usernames.

The rollout is gradual, meaning not all users will see the option immediately. Some accounts may already have access, while others will need to wait until the feature becomes widely available.

This update is expected to be a relief for millions of Gmail users who have long regretted their youthful choices. Whether you’re still stuck with ‘xXDragonSlayerXx’ or ‘LoveBugForever’, Google’s new option offers a chance to finally adopt a professional, comfortable identity without losing your digital history.