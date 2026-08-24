Stuffcool Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro Review: Tiny Chargers That Take the Bulk Out of Fast Charging

Chargers are among those accessories I rarely think about until I have to travel with one. Most fast chargers are powerful, but they are also bulky enough to occupy an annoying amount of space in a bag. The Stuffcool Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro take a different approach. Both are surprisingly compact 45W GaN chargers that can easily fit into a medium-sized pocket, yet have enough power to quickly charge a phone.

What's Good

The biggest advantage of both chargers is their size. The Numen 45 is small enough that I could carry it around without feeling like I was carrying a power brick. The Numen 45 Pro is similarly compact despite adding a second USB-C port. Stuffcool lists the Pro at 6 x 3.85 x 3.18cm and about 110g, which makes its size particularly impressive considering it can deliver up to 45W.

I used the chargers with an iPhone as well as Android phones, and the charging speeds were quick enough for everyday use. The Numen 45 can deliver up to 45W through its USB-C port, while supporting PD and PPS charging. It also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Apple's AVS charging standard.

With the iPhone 17 Pro, I could fill the battery in less than an hour, while reaching around 50 per cent in roughly 25 minutes in my usage. Stuffcool claims AVS compatibility can take supported iPhones to 50 per cent in about 20 minutes once the required software support is enabled.

Advertisement

The Numen 45 Pro is more useful if I need to charge two devices simultaneously. It has two USB-C ports, with a combined 45W output distributed as 25W and 20W when both are being used. If I connect only one device, the charger can deliver the entire 45W through either port.

That makes the Pro particularly convenient when travelling. I can plug my phone into one port and another device, such as earbuds or a second phone, into the other without carrying a separate charger. It is also powerful enough to charge compatible tablets and lightweight laptops such as the MacBook Air.

Advertisement

Another thing I appreciated was heat management. Despite pushing considerable power through such a small body, neither charger became excessively hot during my usage. GaN technology is doing its job here, allowing Stuffcool to keep the chargers compact without turning them into miniature hand warmers.

The regular Numen 45 also comes with a 100W 5A USB-C to USB-C cable with an integrated E-marker chip. That makes the ₹1,699 asking price more reasonable because I do not have to buy a suitable high-power cable separately.

What's Bad

The Numen 45 Pro does not include a charging cable, which feels like a missed opportunity. The charger itself is designed to be an all-in-one travel accessory, so having to carry or purchase a separate USB-C cable somewhat defeats that convenience.

There is also a simple choice to make between the two. If I mostly charge one device, the regular Numen 45 is the better buy because it is cheaper and includes a cable. If I routinely carry two USB-C devices, the Pro's second port is worth having.

Verdict

The Numen 45 is currently priced at ₹1,699, down from its ₹1,999 MRP, while the Numen 45 Pro is available for ₹1,499 against its ₹1,999 MRP on Stuffcool's website.

At these prices, both chargers make a strong case for themselves. The Numen 45 is the one I would carry when I need a compact charger for a single device, while the Numen 45 Pro makes more sense when I want to charge two devices without adding another adapter to my bag.