Sundar Pichai Urges Google Employees to Boost Productivity, Not Headcount, Amid AI Transformation

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has made it clear to his staff that the future is AI. But that doesn't mean hiring more people; it means working smarter. After Alphabet's strong profits this quarter, Pichai had a meeting with staff. He told them to focus on getting more done instead of hiring more people, even though the business is still spending billions on AI and cloud technology.

Pichai encouraged his employees to be resourceful and to “be frugal” with company’s resources. “Anytime you go through a period of extraordinary investment, you respond by adding a lot of headcount, right? But in this AI moment, I think we have to accomplish more by taking advantage of this transition to drive higher productivity," Pichai told employees.

This statement from Pichai comes at a time when the tech world is going through massive changes. With AI and its applications use surging in the industry, many companies have announced layoffs. Google also earlier this year announced laying off 200 employees from its global business unit, reportedly due to a shift in focus towards AI development, and now it seems that instead of hiring more people, Google is focusing on tools, automation, and smarter workflows.

Google's capital spending has reached an amazing $85 billion, most of which will be used to improve the company's AI and cloud infrastructure. Pichai doesn't want to use that money to hire a lot of people. Instead, he wants to use the AI that Google is generating to make engineering, marketing, support, and internal systems work better.