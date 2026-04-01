‘Support Open Source, Get Rejected?’ Anthropic Hiring Sparks ‘Culture Bias’ Row Online

An earlier interview experience involving Anthropic is gaining fresh traction online, just as the company faces renewed attention following reports of a Claude Code leak today. The post, originally shared on a developer forum, is now being widely circulated again—pulling focus onto Anthropic’s hiring approach at a time when its internal systems are already under scrutiny.

From Technical Questions to Philosophy Test

According to the candidate’s detailed account, the interview began like a standard technical discussion covering past projects, infrastructure work, and problem-solving approaches. However, the tone reportedly shifted midway when the conversation moved toward open-source software and broader AI philosophy.

The candidate said they shared a fairly neutral and widely accepted view: that infrastructure and tooling improvements should ideally benefit the wider developer ecosystem, not just one company. That response, they claimed, did not land well.

“They Seem to Think They’re the Only Ones Doing It Right”

In the post, the candidate described the recruiter’s response as unexpectedly strong, suggesting that Anthropic views itself as one of the few organisations seriously addressing long-term AI risks. The interaction left the candidate feeling that alignment with this perspective may have been expected. “I was genuinely culture/value shocked,” the user wrote, adding that the conversation felt less like an evaluation of skills and more like a test of viewpoints.

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They were eventually rejected, but the feedback reportedly asked them to “reflect” and consider reconnecting in the future.

Online Debate: Skills vs Beliefs

As the post resurfaced, it triggered a wider debate.

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Some users argued that AI companies especially those working on advanced systems are increasingly hiring for alignment on safety and control, not just technical ability. Others pushed back, saying one interview cannot define a company’s entire hiring culture and that discussions around AI ethics are now standard in the industry.

Leak Brings Old Stories Back

The timing of the post’s resurgence is notable. Reports today suggested that parts of Anthropic’s Claude Code system were briefly exposed online due to a packaging issue. While the interview story and the leak are unrelated, the overlap has amplified attention on the company bringing both its internal systems and external practices into discussion at the same time.

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