Supreme Court Puts Centre, States, Meta And X On Notice Over Police Posting Accused Persons’ Images Online

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, all states and major social media platforms including Meta and X on a plea challenging the practice of police departments sharing photographs and videos of accused persons on their official social media accounts.

The petition raises concerns over the manner in which such content is presented online, particularly when it reveals the identity of an accused or shows them in humiliating or degrading circumstances. It seeks clear guidelines to prevent police authorities from using their official platforms to publish such material.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana heard the matter. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioner.

Can Police Put Accused Persons On Display Online?

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The plea seeks directions to states to remove posts from official police social media accounts that reveal the faces or identities of accused persons, particularly where the manner of presentation is degrading.

The petition specifically raises objections to images and videos showing suspects handcuffed, tied with ropes, beaten with sticks, made to kneel or being dragged downstairs. According to the plea, such material should not be circulated through official police accounts.

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The petitioner has also sought comprehensive guidelines governing the use of social media by police departments, arguing that official accounts should not be used to publish content that identifies accused persons or subjects them to humiliating or inhuman treatment.

Petitioner Seeks Greater Responsibility From Meta, Instagram And Facebook

The plea has also brought social media platforms into the picture, seeking action from Meta and its platforms, Instagram and Facebook.

It calls for policies and user guidelines aimed at preventing such content from being circulated and seeks a mechanism through which users can report offensive material and have it removed promptly.

The petition, therefore, goes beyond the conduct of individual police departments and raises questions about how such material is allowed to remain available and circulate on major social media platforms.

Supreme Court Had Taken Up Similar Issue Earlier

The issue had come before the Supreme Court earlier as well. A similar petition filed by the same petitioner was disposed of in March. At that time, the Court observed that its earlier directions concerning police interaction with the media should also extend to social media. The petitioner subsequently withdrew the plea, while retaining the option of approaching the Court again with a wider set of concerns.