Updated 25 March 2026 at 16:08 IST
Swiggy Brings Voice Ordering in Indian Languages with Sarvam AI Partnership
Swiggy has teamed up with Sarvam AI to introduce India’s first multilingual voice‑led commerce, allowing users to order food, groceries, and book tables by simply speaking in their preferred language. The move makes digital shopping more inclusive and accessible across India’s diverse linguistic landscape.
New Delhi: Swiggy, India’s popular food and grocery delivery platform, has announced a big leap in how people can order online. Teaming up with Sarvam AI, a homegrown artificial intelligence company, Swiggy is introducing multilingual, voice‑led commerce across its services - Food Delivery, Instamart, and Dineout.
This means customers will soon be able to simply speak in their preferred language, whether Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, or Marathi for ordering food, shop for groceries, or even book a table at a restaurant. No app navigation, no typing, and in some cases, not even internet access will be required.
At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Swiggy and Sarvam showcased how a person could place an Instamart order over a phone call, without needing to download the app. They also revealed that Swiggy is now live on Indus, Sarvam’s AI‑native chat platform, making conversational shopping possible for millions of users.
Sarvam’s voice technology is trained on India’s diverse languages, ensuring natural and culturally accurate conversations. Combined with secure payment integration through Razorpay, the experience is claimed to be seamless.
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Swiggy’s Chief Technology Officer, Madhusudhan Rao, explained the vision:
“True accessibility means meeting users where they are, in the languages they speak. With Sarvam’s sovereign AI models, we’re creating an India‑first experience where ordering food or groceries can be as simple as asking your AI assistant.”
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For everyday users, this could be a game‑changer. Imagine calling Instamart to order milk and vegetables in Hindi, or asking in Tamil to reserve a table for dinner and the AI handles everything, including payments.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 16:08 IST