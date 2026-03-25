Swiggy Brings Voice Ordering in Indian Languages with Sarvam AI Partnership

New Delhi: Swiggy, India’s popular food and grocery delivery platform, has announced a big leap in how people can order online. Teaming up with Sarvam AI, a homegrown artificial intelligence company, Swiggy is introducing multilingual, voice‑led commerce across its services - Food Delivery, Instamart, and Dineout.

This means customers will soon be able to simply speak in their preferred language, whether Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, or Marathi for ordering food, shop for groceries, or even book a table at a restaurant. No app navigation, no typing, and in some cases, not even internet access will be required.

At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Swiggy and Sarvam showcased how a person could place an Instamart order over a phone call, without needing to download the app. They also revealed that Swiggy is now live on Indus, Sarvam’s AI‑native chat platform, making conversational shopping possible for millions of users.

Sarvam’s voice technology is trained on India’s diverse languages, ensuring natural and culturally accurate conversations. Combined with secure payment integration through Razorpay, the experience is claimed to be seamless.

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Swiggy’s Chief Technology Officer, Madhusudhan Rao, explained the vision:

“True accessibility means meeting users where they are, in the languages they speak. With Sarvam’s sovereign AI models, we’re creating an India‑first experience where ordering food or groceries can be as simple as asking your AI assistant.”

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