Swiss Military Retro Classic 2.0 and Mortley Rumble Review: Stylish Budget Speakers, Average Sound

Speakers and soundbars are no longer luxuries. They’re part of how we enjoy our daily entertainment. A good speaker can instantly boost your mood, while a poor one can kill the vibe of your favourite song or movie. And with so many brands crowding the market- boAt, JBL, Zebronics, Blaupunkt, and dozens more- the competition is cut-throat. Smaller lifestyle brands like Swiss Military, which is usually known for its travel gear, watches, and accessories, are also trying to grab a piece of this audio pie.

I spent over a week using two of their products: the Retro Classic 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker and the Mortley Rumble Soundbar. Both look attractive on paper with big discounts and appealing designs, but the real question is, are they worth your money? Let’s find out.

Swiss Military Retro Classic 2.0

Design and Build

The first impression is great. The Retro Classic 2.0 has that old-school charm- wooden finish with a leather strap to carry it around. From a distance, it looks very similar to the Marshall Woburn II, which is a compliment considering the Woburn costs almost ten times more. But when you actually touch and feel it, you realise this is more about looks than premium quality. Still, for Rs 3,190, it does give your living room or study a stylish retro vibe.

Features

20W Classic D Amplifier

Bluetooth 5.3

10 hours claimed playtime

USB, AUX-in, FM Radio

Easy carry with leather strap

On paper, this checks most boxes for a budget speaker.

Sound Quality

This is where things get tricky. At low volumes, the speaker sounds fine for casual listening. Vocals are clear enough and it works well for soft music, podcasts, or background sound while working. But the moment you raise the volume, the limitations show. The loudness just doesn’t go very high, and the bass is weak. If you’re expecting party-like performance, this will disappoint you. It looks like a premium powerhouse, but sonically it’s more of a casual desk speaker.

Battery

The company claims 10 hours, and in my use at mid-volume, it gave around 6 hours, which is decent.

Swiss Military Mortley Rumble Soundbar

Design and Build

The Mortley Rumble is a compact soundbar. It comes with a matte finish body, a simple front grille, and even has a mobile phone holder slot on top, which is a neat touch if you watch videos directly from your phone. It feels practical and lightweight but doesn’t exactly scream premium.

Features

24W output

Bluetooth 5.3

Up to 8 hours of playtime

USB, AUX, TF card support

Type-C charging

FM Radio

On paper again, everything looks solid for a Rs 2,990 speaker.

Sound Quality

Unfortunately, the sound experience is just average. Like the Retro Classic, it performs okay at low volume. But when pushed higher, the output doesn’t scale up well. The bass is not punchy, mids feel flat, and clarity is missing at times. For watching casual videos or listening to news/podcasts, it’s fine. For music lovers or movie nights, it will leave you wanting more.

Battery

The 8-hour claim is fair, but in my usage, I got around 6 hours. The Type-C charging is a plus and much more convenient than older micro-USB ports.

Pros and Cons

Swiss Military Retro Classic 2.0

Stylish retro design, looks premium from a distance

Decent at low-volume listening

Multiple connectivity options

Weak sound output, low max volume

Bass is almost missing

Looks better than it sounds

Swiss Military Mortley Rumble Soundbar

Compact and lightweight

Phone holder slot is practical

Type-C charging support

Average sound clarity

Bass and loudness are underwhelming

Better alternatives available at same price

Verdict