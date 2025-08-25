Updated 25 August 2025 at 17:52 IST
Swiss Military Retro Classic 2.0 and Mortley Rumble Review: Stylish Budget Speakers, Average Sound
Swiss Militiary Retro Classic 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker and the Mortley Rumble Soundbar. Both look attractive on paper with big discounts and appealing designs, but the real question is, are they worth your money? Let’s find out.
Speakers and soundbars are no longer luxuries. They’re part of how we enjoy our daily entertainment. A good speaker can instantly boost your mood, while a poor one can kill the vibe of your favourite song or movie. And with so many brands crowding the market- boAt, JBL, Zebronics, Blaupunkt, and dozens more- the competition is cut-throat. Smaller lifestyle brands like Swiss Military, which is usually known for its travel gear, watches, and accessories, are also trying to grab a piece of this audio pie.
I spent over a week using two of their products: the Retro Classic 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker and the Mortley Rumble Soundbar. Both look attractive on paper with big discounts and appealing designs, but the real question is, are they worth your money? Let’s find out.
Swiss Military Retro Classic 2.0
Design and Build
The first impression is great. The Retro Classic 2.0 has that old-school charm- wooden finish with a leather strap to carry it around. From a distance, it looks very similar to the Marshall Woburn II, which is a compliment considering the Woburn costs almost ten times more. But when you actually touch and feel it, you realise this is more about looks than premium quality. Still, for Rs 3,190, it does give your living room or study a stylish retro vibe.
Features
- 20W Classic D Amplifier
- Bluetooth 5.3
- 10 hours claimed playtime
- USB, AUX-in, FM Radio
- Easy carry with leather strap
On paper, this checks most boxes for a budget speaker.
Sound Quality
This is where things get tricky. At low volumes, the speaker sounds fine for casual listening. Vocals are clear enough and it works well for soft music, podcasts, or background sound while working. But the moment you raise the volume, the limitations show. The loudness just doesn’t go very high, and the bass is weak. If you’re expecting party-like performance, this will disappoint you. It looks like a premium powerhouse, but sonically it’s more of a casual desk speaker.
Battery
The company claims 10 hours, and in my use at mid-volume, it gave around 6 hours, which is decent.
Swiss Military Mortley Rumble Soundbar
Design and Build
The Mortley Rumble is a compact soundbar. It comes with a matte finish body, a simple front grille, and even has a mobile phone holder slot on top, which is a neat touch if you watch videos directly from your phone. It feels practical and lightweight but doesn’t exactly scream premium.
Features
- 24W output
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Up to 8 hours of playtime
- USB, AUX, TF card support
- Type-C charging
- FM Radio
On paper again, everything looks solid for a Rs 2,990 speaker.
Sound Quality
Unfortunately, the sound experience is just average. Like the Retro Classic, it performs okay at low volume. But when pushed higher, the output doesn’t scale up well. The bass is not punchy, mids feel flat, and clarity is missing at times. For watching casual videos or listening to news/podcasts, it’s fine. For music lovers or movie nights, it will leave you wanting more.
Battery
The 8-hour claim is fair, but in my usage, I got around 6 hours. The Type-C charging is a plus and much more convenient than older micro-USB ports.
Pros and Cons
Swiss Military Retro Classic 2.0
- Stylish retro design, looks premium from a distance
- Decent at low-volume listening
- Multiple connectivity options
- Weak sound output, low max volume
- Bass is almost missing
- Looks better than it sounds
Swiss Military Mortley Rumble Soundbar
- Compact and lightweight
- Phone holder slot is practical
- Type-C charging support
- Average sound clarity
- Bass and loudness are underwhelming
- Better alternatives available at same price
Verdict
Both the Retro Classic 2.0 and Mortley Rumble are style-first, sound-second devices. The Retro Classic stands out for its design. If you want something that looks like a fancy Marshall but only plan to use it for soft, background music, it can work for you at 3,190. The Mortley Rumble is more of a utility gadget with its phone holder and compact size, but at 2,990, you’ll find better-sounding options from boAt, Zebronics, and Blaupunkt.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 17:52 IST