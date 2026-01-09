TCS Freezes Appraisals Over Work‑From‑Office Non‑Compliance

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has tightened its stance on office attendance, holding back anniversary appraisals for employees who failed to meet its work‑from‑office (WFO) rules in recent quarters.

Employees who completed their one‑year anniversary were expecting their appraisal cycle to move forward. Instead, some received a message stating that while the appraisal process had been “completed,” it would not be processed further because of WFO non‑compliance during July to September 2025. The note also warned that missing attendance in later quarters could exclude them from the FY26 performance banding cycle.

How the Cycle Works

The appraisal process begins with supervisors setting up goal sheets, followed by employees submitting their objectives and discussing expectations. Performance is tracked across the year, and final banding results are released. For those marked non‑compliant with WFO rules, this cycle has now been interrupted, leaving them without a performance band.

Five‑Day Office Mandate

TCS requires employees to be in office five days a week, a stricter policy compared to other IT majors that typically ask for two or three days. The company has also linked variable pay to attendance, reducing or withholding payouts for those who fail to meet the requirement. While short‑term work‑from‑home is allowed in emergencies or medical cases with prior approval, the emphasis remains on physical presence.

Bench Policy Adds Pressure

This move comes after TCS introduced a new bench policy in 2025, which limited unallocated time to 35 days in a year. Employees were required to maintain at least 225 billing days annually, pushing them to actively seek projects and upskill during bench periods. The policy was seen as a way to reduce idle time and ensure workforce efficiency, but it also raised concerns about job security and added pressure on staff.

Tata Consultancy Services is India’s largest IT services company, employing over half a million people worldwide. It contributes significantly to the Tata Group’s revenues and remains one of the country’s most valuable firms by market capitalisation. In recent quarters, TCS has reported steady growth in digital services and cloud transformation projects, even as it enforces stricter workplace policies.