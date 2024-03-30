×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

TCS hiring opens, invites applications from 2024 tech graduates

TCS is recruiting for three distinct categories—Ninja, Digital, and Prime—although the exact number of vacancies remains undisclosed.

Reported by: Business Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Facebook Photo
  • 2 min read
TCS recruitment drive: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started its recruitment process for freshers for engineering graduates amidst widespread hiring freezes in the IT sector due to subdued demand. The company is accepting applications until April 10 and has scheduled tests for April 26, inviting candidates from the 2024 batches of BTech, BE, MCA, MSc, and MS, as indicated on its career page.

According to reports, the Ninja category offers a package of Rs 3.36 lakhs per annum for various positions, while the Digital category provides Rs 7 lakhs per annum, and the Prime category offers an annual package ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 11.5 lakhs.

This recruitment drive is in line with statements made by TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad during the December 2023 earnings call, where he highlighted the enthusiasm among recent graduates to join TCS.

Additionally, TCS recently announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a launch partner for the AWS Generative AI (GenAI) Competency. 

To apply for a job at TCS, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Open the TCS NextStep Portal in your desktop. 
  • Register and apply for the hiring drive.
  • If already registered in the 'IT' category on the TCS NextStep Portal, log in using the TCS Reference ID (CT/DT reference number). 
  • Complete the application form and click on 'Apply For Drive'. 
  • If a new user, click on 'Register Now', select the category as "IT", and provide the required details. After completing the application form, submit it and click on 'Apply For Drive'.
  • Verify the application status by checking "Track Your Application", where it should show as "Applied for Drive."
Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

