  • Tech Hack: How to Instantly Search Anything in YouTube Shorts Using Google Lens

Updated May 30th 2025, 18:28 IST

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Tech Hack: How to Instantly Search Anything in YouTube Shorts Using Google Lens | Image: YouTube

YouTube Shorts have become one of the most widely used platforms for short-form video consumption. The platform has videos on almost everything under the sky – from beauty tips to tech gadget reviews. But there is one perpetual issue with it- just like many times on Instagram, you catch a glimpse of something interesting -it could be a book title, a new perfume, or an offbeat location that you have long been craving for, but cannot pause long enough to learn more. 

But this issue seems to be sorted now with the integration of Google Lens in the platform. Google Lens is the AI-driven visual search feature that with its integration in YouTube allows you to look up anything that you see in the Shorts. 

How the Hack Works 

You can scan and search what you see in a YouTube Short instantly using Google Lens directly from your screen. Here's how to do it. 

  • Open the YouTube app on your phone and go to the Shorts tab at the bottom.
  • To pause a video while watching, tap the screen.
  • Tap on the Lens icon visible above.
  • You must accept the Terms & Conditions when using for the first time.  
  • You can now search by tapping, highlighting, or circling any object or text on the screen.
  • There is also an ease of translation if the video contains text in an unknown language. Just use the Translate button given at the bottom right of the screen.
  • You can close the Lens by tapping the X button in the top left or swiping down.

Published May 30th 2025, 18:28 IST