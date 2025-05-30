Tech Hack: How to Instantly Search Anything in YouTube Shorts Using Google Lens

Updated May 30th 2025, 18:28 IST
YouTube Shorts have become one of the most widely used platforms for short-form video consumption. The platform has videos on almost everything under the sky – from beauty tips to tech gadget reviews. But there is one perpetual issue with it- just like many times on Instagram, you catch a glimpse of something interesting -it could be a book title, a new perfume, or an offbeat location that you have long been craving for, but cannot pause long enough to learn more.
But this issue seems to be sorted now with the integration of Google Lens in the platform. Google Lens is the AI-driven visual search feature that with its integration in YouTube allows you to look up anything that you see in the Shorts.
You can scan and search what you see in a YouTube Short instantly using Google Lens directly from your screen. Here's how to do it.
