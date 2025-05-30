Tech Hack: How to Instantly Search Anything in YouTube Shorts Using Google Lens

YouTube Shorts have become one of the most widely used platforms for short-form video consumption. The platform has videos on almost everything under the sky – from beauty tips to tech gadget reviews. But there is one perpetual issue with it- just like many times on Instagram, you catch a glimpse of something interesting -it could be a book title, a new perfume, or an offbeat location that you have long been craving for, but cannot pause long enough to learn more.