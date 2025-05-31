Tech Hack: How to Turn on Voice Transcription on WhatsApp AKA the Lazy Listener's Dream

Let us be honest- some voice notes are great, and others make you feel like you are being held hostage. You hit "play", thinking you will get a fast update, but instead, you are caught in a five-minute monologue that could have been a sentence.

WhatsApp's voice transcription tool is a game changer for people who want to bypass the audio drama and get right to the point. Here is how to turn on voice transcription in WhatsApp, as well as a few reasons why you will love it.

First, what does "voice transcription" mean? Voice transcription in WhatsApp does what it says it does: it turns voice notes into text so you can read them like a regular message. No headphones, no guessing, and no having to replay 10 times to cross-check if they said "dinner at eight" or "annoying debate."

Who Gets This Feature?

It is available on both iOS and Android. Check to see whether your WhatsApp is up to date if you don't see the functionality yet. And if you're using an old version of OS, it might be time to let it go and get a new one.

How to Turn on Voice Transcription

To enable Voice transcription in WhatsApp, follow these simple steps.