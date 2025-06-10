Tech Influencer Alleges ₹2.6 Lakh MacBook Scam Twice on Flipkart, Calls Out Seller and Platform

A well-known tech content creator Devanshu Dhandhal, took to X, accusing the e-commerce platform Flipkart forallowing fraud sellers on the platform.

He allegedly received a used MacBook Pro twice despite placing an order for a brand-new ₹2.6 lakh device. The shocking claims were shared via a detailed thread on social media platform X, where Dhandhal documented both unboxing instances.



The first video was filmed at his home and the second at an EKart office under CCTV surveillance.

Dhandhal says that in both cases, the Apple-sealed boxes had MacBooks that were used, with smudges and other signs of use.

Even though he started the return process and turned down multiple offers of pay from Flipkart (₹13,000, ₹18,000, and finally 10% of the product's value), he says the platform eventually cancelled the return.

“This isn’t just about a defective product. This is about fraud,” he wrote. “This seller called “Treasure Haul Online” has reportedly been scamming buyers since 2023. There are complaints on LinkedIn, Reddit, YouTube, and X.”

He posed three serious questions to Flipkart and its assurance program:

How are fake or used products being packed in sealed Apple boxes? Why is the seller still operational despite repeated complaints? What does “Flipkart Assured” really mean if buyers receive tampered goods?

Dhadhal claims that Treasure Haul Online has been scamming people since 2023. He requested action against the seller and Flipkart.



Dhandhal took to X once again a few hours after posting the thread. He announced that Flipkart had initiated the return process on its own. However, he mentioned that he would return the product. The product is very expensive. The seller cannot be trusted after being cheated twice.

