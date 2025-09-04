Updated 4 September 2025 at 19:23 IST
TECNO Launches POVA Slim 5G, Claims It’s World’s Thinnest Phone With 3D Curve Display
TECNO has launched what it calls the world's thinnest phone, but not without an important caveat.
TECNO has launched POVA Slim 5G, claiming that it is the world’s thinnest phone with a 3D curve display. That claim stands true as long as you do not consider Infinix’s recently launched HOT 60 Pro+, which has the same thickness as TECNO’s new device. Apart from the marketing gimmick, the TECNO POVA Slim 5 offers theoretically solid specifications for its price, packing an AMOLED display, an LED-decorated camera bar, and an AI assistant.
TECNO POVA Slim 5G price in India
The new POVA Slim 5G comes in a single variant, priced at ₹19,999. It comes in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colours, with its first sale scheduled for September 8.
TECNO POVA Slim 5G specifications
With a thickness of 5.95mm, the TECNO POVA Slim 5G is minutely thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card. The POVA Slim 5G runs Android 15-based skin, featuring the company’s AI assistant, called Ella AI, which can help users with things like composing messages and editing photos in several Indian languages.
The rear camera system on the TECNO POVA Slim 5G includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Around these camera sensors are LED lights that glow according to notifications and call alerts. TECNO calls this implementation ‘Dynamic Mood Light Design’. The selfie camera uses a 13MP sensor. With support for 5G+ carrier aggregation, the POVA Slim 5G is claimed to deliver strong signals even indoors. It is also IP64 rated for dust and water resistance and uses MIL-STD-810H protection. The TECNO POVA Slim 5G houses a 3900mAh battery with support for 45W charging using the bundled charger.
