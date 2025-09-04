TECNO Launches POVA Slim 5G, Claims It’s World’s Thinnest Phone With 3D Curve Display

TECNO has launched POVA Slim 5G, claiming that it is the world’s thinnest phone with a 3D curve display. That claim stands true as long as you do not consider Infinix’s recently launched HOT 60 Pro+, which has the same thickness as TECNO’s new device. Apart from the marketing gimmick, the TECNO POVA Slim 5 offers theoretically solid specifications for its price, packing an AMOLED display, an LED-decorated camera bar, and an AI assistant.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G price in India

The new POVA Slim 5G comes in a single variant, priced at ₹19,999. It comes in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colours, with its first sale scheduled for September 8.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G specifications

With a thickness of 5.95mm, the TECNO POVA Slim 5G is minutely thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card. The POVA Slim 5G runs Android 15-based skin, featuring the company’s AI assistant, called Ella AI, which can help users with things like composing messages and editing photos in several Indian languages.