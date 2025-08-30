TECNO POVA Slim 5G Launch Set for September 4, Claimed to Be World's Thinnest Phone

TECNO has announced that it will launch the POVA Slim 5G in India on September 4. The POVA Slim 5G, the company claims, is the world’s thinnest smartphone, measuring just 5.95mm in thickness. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is slimmer at 5.8mm thickness, but TECNO is not vying for that price category.

While making that claim in the teasers, TECNO put an asterisk at the end of the “World’s Slimmest Smartphone” title. In smaller font, the company explained the claim, saying the upcoming POVA Slim 5G is the “world’s slimmest 3D curve display 5G smartphone.” That narrows down the competition for TECNO’s upcoming phone, pitting it against the likes of phones like the Lava Blaze Curve 5G. Interestingly, Infinix, owned by Transsion Holdings—the same company that owns the TECNO brand, launched the HOT 60 Pro+ with the same 5.95mm thickness recently.

The official teasers also confirm the POVA Slim 5G’s specifications and features, highlighting support for the Ella AI assistant, Circle to Search, and advanced network tools that help make calls to eligible devices without a cellular network. The smartphone will also come with what the company calls ‘Dynamic Mood Light Design’, which includes LED lights integrated around the camera for both looks and aiding nighttime photography.

“The smartphone lights up expressively with every call, notification, etc, making technology feel more human than ever. With this design breakthrough, every interaction feels more alive, more personal, and more connected, transforming a simple notification into an experience you actually look forward to,” the company said in a note.

TECNO will launch the POVA Slim 5G in India on September 4, where it will also announce the price and availability.