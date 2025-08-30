WhatsApp Fixes Critical iPhone App Vulnerabilities Used by Hackers for Spyware

WhatsApp said Friday it discovered an advanced cyberespionage effort that took advantage of a chain of security vulnerabilities in the app and Apple devices to hack them. A researcher with Amnesty International said unidentified members of civic groups appeared to be among those impacted.

In a brief statement, Meta Platforms-owned communications service said it had patched the security vulnerability in WhatsApp Business for iOS version 2.25.21.78 and WhatsApp for Mac version 2.25.21.78, which allowed hackers to exploit a second vulnerability on Apple devices and hijack the machines. In a statement, WhatsApp said that fewer than 200 users worldwide had potentially been impacted.

“We assess that this vulnerability, in combination with an OS-level vulnerability on Apple platforms (CVE-2025-43300), may have been exploited in a sophisticated attack against specific targeted users,” said WhatsApp in a blog post. Earlier this month, Apple acknowledged the vulnerability and rolled out the patch, saying that the company “doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available.”

Donncha O Cearbhaill, who heads Amnesty's Security Lab, told Reuters that his group was starting to collect forensic data from potential victims. In a post on X, he said that initial signs were that the hacking "was impacting both iPhone and Android users, civil society individuals among them." He said other apps beyond WhatsApp may also have been affected.

WhatsApp users on iPhone are advised to update their apps immediately through the App Store for the security fix to take effect. To do that, users can head to the App Store and tap on the profile picture in the top right corner. Now, pull down the window to refresh the screen. Once an update is available, hit the “Update” button next to WhatsApp Business while the iPhone is connected to the internet.