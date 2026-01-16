TECNO’s New Spark Go 3 Brings Water-Resistant Body for Under ₹9,000, But Lacks 5G

TECNO has launched Spark Go 3, a new budget smartphone that pitches durability to justify the lack of 5G connectivity. The Spark Go 3 is positioned as a daily device, with the company targeting students, young professionals, and field workers who want a rugged device with all the essentials of a smartphone.

TECNO Spark Go 3 price in India

The TECNO Spark Go 3 comes in a single storage variant, priced at ₹8,999. It will be available in Titanium Grey, Ink Black, Galaxy Blue, and Aurora Purple colours starting January 23 on Amazon and leading retail stores.

TECNO Spark Go 3 specifications

The new Spark Go 3 pitches its durability as the most appealing feature in this price range. With an IP64 rating, TECNO’s new phone is claimed to withstand various environmental damages, including water splashes, making it ideal for use in places like construction zones, delivery routes, and transit areas. TECNO also claims the smartphone has “drop-ready durability.”

It boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the company has not specified, this appears to be an LCD panel with the ability to offer fluid scrolling and a responsive touch response. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with 15W wired charging. It also offers the company’s AI assistant, called Ella AI, which can respond to queries and interact with users in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi.

The TECNO Spark Go 3 also integrates what the company calls No Network Communication 2.0. It describes it as a technology that allows communication in low or zero-network areas, such as basements, factories, warehouses, and remote locations. However, the company has not detailed how the technology works or if the company has tied up with carriers to facilitate it.