Tecno’s New Spark Go 5G Phone Brings iPhone 17 Air’s Rumoured Design to Reality

Tecno has launched a new budget phone called the Spark Go 5G. | Image: Tecno

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is all but confirmed, with multiple leaks and rumours revealing a new design that includes a single camera housed inside a capsule-style bar on top of the rear panel. Until Apple announces the phone, this design is as good as anyone’s guess, but Tecno seems already inspired. Its new Spark Go 5G is loosely based on this rumoured design, featuring two camera sensors, instead of one, on a long bar.

Tecno Spark Go 5G price in India

Despite being designed with inspiration from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, the Tecno Spark Go 5G is significantly more affordable. It costs ₹9,999 for the single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will go on sale from August 21 on Flipkart in Sky Blue, Ink Black, and Turquoise Green colours.

Tecno Spark Go 5G specifications

Display: The Spark Go 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ flat LCD screen, boasting a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 670 nits of brightness in peak conditions.

Processor and Performance: Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 6nm processor. Graphics are handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Memory and Storage: It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of internal memory. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

Operating System: The phone runs on Android 15, customised with HiOS 15.

Camera System: Photography needs are addressed by a 50MP rear camera, capable of capturing detailed images. It is accompanied by an LED flash for improved low-light performance and supports 2K video recording at 30 frames per second. For selfies and video calls, there's a 5MP front-facing camera.

Security and Audio: It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a traditional 3.5mm audio jack. It also features a single bottom-ported speaker with DTS support.

Durability and Design: The device is built with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Its dimensions are 167.74mm in height, 77.7mm in width, and a slim 7.99mm in thickness, with a weight of 194g.

Connectivity: In terms of connectivity, the device offers options including 5G SA/NSA and Dual 4G VoLTE for cellular data. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) for wireless internet, Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting peripherals, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou for location services. A modern USB Type-C port is included for charging and data transfer.