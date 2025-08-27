Moment of Reckoning For AI Giant, Family Sues OpenAI For Assisting Teen’s Suicide: What We Know | Image: X

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced new safety measures for its AI tool after facing a lawsuit from parents who say the chatbot played a role in their teenage son’s death by suicide.

In a blog post titled “Helping people when they need it most”, OpenAI said it is working to make ChatGPT more responsible when users talk about sensitive issues such as self-harm. The company admitted that while the chatbot is designed to direct people towards help, its safeguards can weaken during long conversations, sometimes producing harmful answers.

The announcement came just hours after the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine filed a case in the US, accusing OpenAI of product liability and wrongful death. According to the lawsuit, ChatGPT “actively helped” the teenager explore suicide methods. OpenAI did not directly mention the Raine family in its statement.

What changes are coming

OpenAI said it is developing new features for its latest GPT-5 model to de-escalate conversations when users talk about self-harm. The company is also exploring ways to connect people directly with certified therapists before they reach a crisis point. Another idea under discussion is a network of licensed professionals that users could access through ChatGPT.

For teenagers, OpenAI plans to roll out parental controls that will allow guardians to track how their children use the chatbot. The company also hinted at features that might connect vulnerable users to family or close friends.

Jay Edelson, lawyer for the Raine family, criticised OpenAI for not reaching out to the parents directly. “If you’re going to use the most powerful consumer tech on the planet, you have to trust that the founders have a moral compass,” he told CNBC.