‘The Answer Comes in Stillness’: Oracle Layoffs Stir Emotion as Employee Posts Go Viral, Cancer Case Sparks Outrage

“The answer comes in stillness… I am excited to see where God leads me next. He has never failed.”

That message, shared by Tricia S Marsh after her exit from Oracle, is now being widely circulated as layoffs at the company continue to draw attention. Her post, calm and reflective, speaks of faith, growth, and moving forward striking a chord with many others affected.

Marsh, an Oracle EPM Cloud Delivery professional and Certified Scrum Master, described her time at the company as deeply enriching, especially during a period of rapid AI innovation. She highlighted her work around emerging technologies and encouraged others impacted by layoffs to remain hopeful, writing that such moments are often a “redirection” rather than an end.

Sudden Layoffs, Early Morning Emails

Her post comes amid reports that layoffs were carried out abruptly, with several employees claiming they received termination emails around 6 AM IST on Tuesday. Many allege there was no prior discussion with managers or HR.

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Soon after, access to internal systems was reportedly cut off. The official communication cited “organizational changes” and “streamlining operations,” with severance details to follow separately.

The exact scale of layoffs remains unconfirmed, but multiple accounts suggest that teams across functions may have been impacted. Sources indicate that hardware and sales divisions could be among the hardest hit.

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20-Year Employee With Cancer Reportedly Fired

Alongside these posts, a separate viral claim has intensified the backlash. A Reddit user alleged that their father, a 20-year employee at Oracle battling cancer, was also laid off via email without any personal communication.

The post questioned how someone in such a situation would manage without health insurance, calling the process “cold and impersonal.” While the claim remains unverified, it has been widely shared and has added a deeply emotional layer to the ongoing discussion.

Questions Over Layoff Criteria

Several employees have also raised doubts about how decisions were made. Online discussions include claims that even high-performing and recently promoted staff were affected, leading to speculation that cost-cutting may have been a factor.

However, there is no official confirmation from the company on the criteria used.

Company Yet to Respond

Republic has reached out to Oracle for comment on the layoffs and the concerns raised online. The company has declined to comment so far.

As uncertainty continues, it is the voices of employees that are shaping the narrative-some expressing shock and anger, others, like Marsh, choosing reflection and resilience.