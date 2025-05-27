The Foldable Face-Off Heats Up: Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 To Debut This June with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 50 MP Camera

The foldable phone battlefield is set to see another contender, and this time, it's the Xiaomi corner. All set to debut is the new Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, a slim, clamshell phone that's is rumoured to make its debut in June 2025. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite to its credit, a dual 50MP camera system, and a 5100mAh battery pack, Xiaomi is all set to fight the battle with best of its weapons this time.

Leaks reveal that the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is going to be thinner than it has ever been, with a body that's smaller but still squeezing in more battery capacity than its competitors. Samsung may stay at the 4,300mAh region for its Z Flip 7, but Xiaomi is reportedly turning the heat on with a 5100mAh battery, a figure that borders on being tablet-like rather than foldable phone. This will likely be complemented with 67W fast charging.

On the performance side, the Mix Flip 2 is said to come with Qualcomm's fresh Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor. The phone is said to feature a 6.85-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz OLED panel illuminating the main display. There's a secondary cover screen in the package as well, likely to be larger and more functional, merging style with functionality. The Mix Fip 2 is tipped sport a thinness of 7.6mm when unfolded, and weigh nearly 190 grams.

The Camera Game

Photographically, the Mix Flip 2 is said to feature twin 50MP cameras- a main and an ultra-wide- sensor. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) should improve nighttime photography and video recording.

Ready for War

Xiaomi isn’t walking into a quiet market, it is stepping into a storm. Samsung’s Z Flip line still leads the global foldable share, and Motorola has its own die-hard following. But Xiaomi’s knows its game and is all ready for the battle.

In the war of foldables in 2025, thin does not suffice. Quick is not sufficient. Flashy does not suffice on its own. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, atleast by rumours and reports, appears to be checking all the boxes.