The Real Reason Behind Epic Layoffs Isn’t What You Think, Say Former Employees

New Delhi: The layoffs at Epic Games are still raising uncomfortable questions and now voices claiming to be former employees are adding a deeper, more complicated picture. A detailed Reddit post, said to be written by an ex-employee and a family member of someone recently laid off, suggests the job cuts were not caused by one single mistake but by a mix of strategic bets, missed opportunities and internal issues.

At the heart of the problem, according to the pots, is Fortnite - the company’s biggest success and possibly its biggest dependency. While Fortnite continues to generate large revenue, the post claims the cost of running and constantly updating the game is far higher than most people realise. The money coming in is significant but so is the money going out.

Another major factor highlighted is Epic’s long-running legal and business battle with Apple and Google. The dispute led to Fortnite being unavailable on major mobile app stores for a long period. That absence, the post claims, hurt the game’s ability to reach younger audiences who primarily play on smartphones. In a market where mobile gaming dominates growth, being cut off from that ecosystem may have slowed Fortnite’s expansion more than expected.

The post also points to Epic’s spending strategy. It claims that a large portion of Fortnite’s earnings has been redirected into long-term projects that may take years to generate returns. At the same time, generous payouts to creators, especially those building custom Fortnite experiences, have drawn criticism internally. According to the writer, some low-quality content creators are earning disproportionately high amounts, raising concerns about sustainability.

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Perhaps the most serious allegations, however, are about internal culture. Another commenter, also claiming to be a former employee, described a workplace affected by “toxic middle management,” where decision-making was driven more by internal politics than by customer needs. They claim strong performers were let go, while less effective managers remained protected.

There is no official confirmation from Epic on these specific claims, and anonymous online posts should always be treated with caution. But taken together, they reflect a growing sentiment that the layoffs were the result of multiple pressure like external battles, heavy reliance on one flagship game, aggressive spending, and internal friction.

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