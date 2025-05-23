These Phones Will Get Android 16, Check If Yours is on the list

Android 16 Explained: Major Redesign, Smarter AI, and Enhanced Privacy - What It Means for Your Phone | Image: Image from Google blog

A new Android update to your phone brings improvements, bug fixes, and often new features along with security patches to protect your device from vulnerabilities. Android updates always bring great excitement, and Android 16 is no different. Just recently introduced ahead of Google I/O 2025, Android 16 brings a new design and features aplenty to improve the user experience.**

What Changes with Android 16?

Android 16 introduces the Material 3 Expressive design language, which promises a brighter and more vibrant-looking interface. Expect updates to the home launcher, notifications, lock screen, and quick settings panel that offer a more unified and personalised look.

When Is Android 16 Coming Out?

Google will roll out the stable Android 16 version in early June 2025, along with dozens of devices launching with the Pixel 10 series. Beta builds are already live for supported Pixel phones, and users can enjoy the new features early before the final release.

Is Your Phone Eligible?

Below is a list of devices confirmed or rumoured to receive the Android 16 update:

Google Pixel

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Samsung

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy A16

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy A15

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

OnePlus

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

Nord Series

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6T

Realme 13 Pro+

Realme 13 Pro

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme 12 Pro

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme P1

Realme P1 Pro

Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50

Moto G85

Moto G55

iQOO

iQOO 13

iQOO 12

iQOO 12 Pro

iQOO Z9

iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9 Lite

iQOO Z9s

iQOO Z9 Turbo

iQOO Neo9 Pro

iQOO Neo9S Pro+

Nothing

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

CMF Phone 1

ASUS

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro

ASUS ROG Phone 9

ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE

ASUS ROG Phone 8

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro

OPPO

OPPO Find X6

OPPO Find X6 Pro

OPPO Find N3 Flip