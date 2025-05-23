These Phones Will Get Android 16, Check If Yours is on the list

Updated May 23rd 2025, 17:15 IST
A new Android update to your phone brings improvements, bug fixes, and often new features along with security patches to protect your device from vulnerabilities. Android updates always bring great excitement, and Android 16 is no different. Just recently introduced ahead of Google I/O 2025, Android 16 brings a new design and features aplenty to improve the user experience.**
Android 16 introduces the Material 3 Expressive design language, which promises a brighter and more vibrant-looking interface. Expect updates to the home launcher, notifications, lock screen, and quick settings panel that offer a more unified and personalised look.
Google will roll out the stable Android 16 version in early June 2025, along with dozens of devices launching with the Pixel 10 series. Beta builds are already live for supported Pixel phones, and users can enjoy the new features early before the final release.
Below is a list of devices confirmed or rumoured to receive the Android 16 update:
Google Pixel
Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold
Pixel Fold
Pixel Tablet
Samsung
Galaxy S25 Edge
Galaxy S25
Galaxy S25+
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold6
Galaxy Z Flip6
Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
Galaxy S24
Galaxy S24+
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold5
Galaxy Z Flip5
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S23
Galaxy S23+
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy A16
Galaxy A16 5G
Galaxy A26 5G
Galaxy A36 5G
Galaxy A15
Galaxy A15 5G
Galaxy A25 5G
Galaxy A35 5G
OnePlus
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13T
OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 11
OnePlus 11R
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 10R
Nord Series
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 3
OnePlus Nord CE 4
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 3
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
OnePlus Open
OnePlus Pad
OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9R
OnePlus 9RT
Realme
Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme GT 6
Realme GT 6T
Realme 13 Pro+
Realme 13 Pro
Realme 12 Pro+
Realme 12 Pro
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
Realme P1
Realme P1 Pro
Motorola
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50
Moto G85
Moto G55
iQOO
iQOO 13
iQOO 12
iQOO 12 Pro
iQOO Z9
iQOO Z9x
iQOO Z9 Lite
iQOO Z9s
iQOO Z9 Turbo
iQOO Neo9 Pro
iQOO Neo9S Pro+
Nothing
Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2a)
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
CMF Phone 1
ASUS
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro
ASUS ROG Phone 9
ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE
ASUS ROG Phone 8
ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro
OPPO
OPPO Find X6
OPPO Find X6 Pro
OPPO Find N3 Flip
If your phone is on the list above, you can expect to receive Android 16's new functionalities soon. For those looking to experience it in advance, beta releases are available now.
